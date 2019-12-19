How To Increase Your Buddy Level In Pokémon GO

The Buddy Adventure system is now in Pokémon GO, allowing you to go on adventures with your buddy, have them on the world map with you, and level them up. Leveling your buddy is easy to do, and will get you all kinds of exciting perks and features.

There are four different buddy levels that your buddy can be, each one giving them a new benefit:

Good Buddy: Your buddy can join you on your map view. You’ll also see how your buddy feels on the buddy profile page.

Your buddy can join you on your map view. You’ll also see how your buddy feels on the buddy profile page. Great Buddy: Your buddy may help you out in Pokémon encounters, making it easier to catch Pokémon. It can also bring you items that can help you in your Pokémon GO journey.

Your buddy may help you out in Pokémon encounters, making it easier to catch Pokémon. It can also bring you items that can help you in your Pokémon GO journey. Ultra Buddy: Your buddy will help you explore the world around you by letting you know about interesting places nearby! Your buddy will also bring you Souvenirs, which you can keep track of on the buddy profile page.

Your buddy will help you explore the world around you by letting you know about interesting places nearby! Your buddy will also bring you Souvenirs, which you can keep track of on the buddy profile page. Best Buddy: Become Best Buddies, and your buddy will sport a Best Buddy Ribbon to show off to everyone just how close you two are! Pokémon that you’re Best Buddies with can get a CP boost in combat as long as they’re still assigned as your Buddy Pokémon.

To turn your normal buddy into a Good Buddy, you need to feed them Berries. From that point on, to increase your buddy level, you need to earn affection. Affection is measured in hearts and can be seen on the new Buddy Profile Page. Hearts can be acquired in the following ways:

Exploring the map with your buddy

Battling with them

Playing with them in the AR+ mode

Feeding them

Taking photos of your buddy

Walking with your buddy

