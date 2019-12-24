How to Get The Christmas Tree Skin in Fortnite

Have you been keeping up with the latest holiday round of events in Fortnite? There have been plenty to do, with players scouring the map to find locations and to complete objectives in the name of the holiday season. With the wonderful year wrapping up, developers Epic Games want to reward players with the ability to grab a free skin everyone can wear. It's called Lt. Evergreen, making your character look like a giant Christmas tree.

How To Get The Lt. Evergreen Skin

You don't have to put too much effort into locating this skin. You have to make your way over to the winterfest cabin to check your presents. This is not a location on the map, but somewhere in the menu you need to navigate toward.

After you've gone through the usual routine of checking your presents, stocking, and anything else you need to go through, move your cursor over to the Christmas tree in the background. Hold your icon over the tree until it completely lights up, and then you should receive the Christmas tree skin shortly after. Here's a quick video from someone doing it on Twitter.

you can aquire T R E E by opening the tree pic.twitter.com/GA6UX920Yj — Lucas7yoshi - l e a k s (@Lucas7yoshi) December 24, 2019

After you have it, feel free to start wearing it to your next Fortnite match and start running around, spreading the holiday spirit.

Unfortunately, some players are reporting they are not receiving the skin after doing this method. There's no known cause or workaround at this time. We'll update this page if we learn more.

Next page