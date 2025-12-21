Anime Auto Chess Units Tier List [RELEASE]

IMPORTANT: This tier list is still a work in progress, as AAC is still fairly new and not all units have appeared on the banner. We will continue to update it and add information as we test out every unit and progress through the game. This is the best AAC (Anime Auto Chess) units tier list, where we give you a quick rundown of which champions are the best and why. You should use this tier list as a cheat sheet on which units to get and upgrade first, and it should come especially handy if you’re a new player. Note that the meta in AAC is ever-evolving, and expect frequent updates.

AAC (Anime Auto Chess) Units Tier List

BEST UNITS S The Light Admiral The Lava Admiral The Ice Admiral Flame Reborn Young Boy VERY GOOD UNITS A Fire Gunner Hell Flame Light Admiral Lava Admiral Ice Admiral Blade Dancer Sasook DECENT UNITS B Sharkbone Sword Man Mr Third Fused Gatsu Sakke Kuroiashi Genius Gunslinger Sand Kid Pikko Medic Ninja WEAK UNITS C Itadakiru Young Joe Mr First Girl Soul Reaper Kombo Subordinate Nihongo VERY WEAK UNITS D Seiya Prince Ki Student Giant Gatsu Demon Hunter Trainee Alien Captain Tiers Explained S Tier : The best units in Anime Auto Chess, with the highest potential for clearing end-game/high-difficulty stages.

: The best units in Anime Auto Chess, with the highest potential for clearing end-game/high-difficulty stages. A Tier : Very strong units that can replace most of the S-tier units, and that are relatively easy to obtain.

: Very strong units that can replace most of the S-tier units, and that are relatively easy to obtain. B Tier : Decent units that can be good, especially early on, but they lose value in higher-difficulty stages due to their mediocre stats/passives.

: Decent units that can be good, especially early on, but they lose value in higher-difficulty stages due to their mediocre stats/passives. C Tier : Weak units that will underperform compared to B-tier ones, but they are still not the worst AAC has to offer.

: Weak units that will underperform compared to B-tier ones, but they are still not the worst AAC has to offer. D Tier: Very weak units that you probably won’t even have to use, as getting Epic units isn’t that hard.

Common & Uncommon Units: Common and Uncommon units were available in the earlier versions of the game. Currently, there is no way to obtain them, and we won’t include them in the rankings until that changes.

In the tier list above is our ranking of units in the Anime Auto Chess Roblox experience. Generally, higher-rarity units should be your priority, as they have higher stats, more upgrades, and better passives than the lower-rarity ones. However, support/utility units such as Young Boy (money-generation) can be useful despite being low-rarity. For more details about the ranking factors, check out the section below.

AAC Tier List Ranking Factors

Rarity & Base Stats : Rarity of the unit influences its base stats, and higher-rarity units will often be the best options.

: Rarity of the unit influences its base stats, and higher-rarity units will often be the best options. Utility/Support : Some units, like Young Boy or Medic Ninja, have support passives that’ll help out your team much more than another DPS unit.

: Some units, like Young Boy or Medic Ninja, have support passives that’ll help out your team much more than another DPS unit. Basic Abilities : All units have basic abilities that define their kit. The better the ability and its effects and damage, the better the unit will perform.

: All units have basic abilities that define their kit. The better the ability and its effects and damage, the better the unit will perform. Upgrade Bonuses : Every unit upgrade provides bonus stats, as well as new passives. These are essential for grading a unit’s strength.

: Every unit upgrade provides bonus stats, as well as new passives. These are essential for grading a unit’s strength. Evolution Potential : Some units have evolutions, making them better long-term investments. Still, some non-evo units can be OP purely because of their kits.

Unit Summaries: We will add a unit summaries section soon!

Anime Auto Chess Units Tier List FAQ

What are the best Legendary units in Anime Auto Chess? The best Legendary units are Fire Gunner, Hell Flame, Light Admiral, Ice Admiral, and Lava Admiral.

What are the best Epic units in Anime Auto Chess? The best Epic units are Young Boy, Sword Man, Mr Third, Sakke, Fused Gatsu, and Kuroiashi. Of all the Epic units, the absolute best one is Young Boy, providing excellent money-generation.

What are the best Rare units in Anime Auto Chess? The best Rare unit is Medic Ninja, as she provides decent heals. All other Rare units are fairly underwhelming.

What are the best support units in Anime Auto Chess? The best support unit is Young Boy, as his money-making passive allows you to easily upgrade and max out all the champions that you place during a run.

That does it for our Anime Auto Chess units tier list. For more info about this and other popular games, check out the Roblox section here at Gamepur. Also, check out our Anime Auto Chess codes, Universal Tower Defense units tier list, and Universal Tower Defense best builds guides!

