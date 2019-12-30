How to Heal and Revive Your Temtem

While taking part in Temtem battles, your Temtem will become injured, and possibly even knocked out from the exertion and the damage they take. You will need to heal your Temtem and revive them for your next battle.

The most critical place to familiarize yourself with is the Temporium. Large and small versions of these shops will appear throughout the game world. Some are large stores that are found in towns, while others will be smaller structures found on roads as you explore. The smaller ones may not offer the full suite of services you can get at a full-sized Temporioum.

All Temporiums will have a kiosk called a HealTem Station that allows you to heal your Temtem. You can see what these look like in the image at the top of the article. These kiosks will automatically take your cards when you interact with it, and heal and revive the Temtem in them. This will only happen for the six Temtem that make up your currently active squad.

You can also purchase Revives and healing items at the Temporium by talking to the shopkeeper.

Revive - 500 credits

Balm (heals 25 HP) - 80 credits

Balm+ (heals 70 HP) - 325 credits

You can use healing items, but not Revives, during battles. Open your bag, scroll to the Items tab, then select the healing item you wish to use, and the Temtem you want to use it on. You will also find other healing items while you play the game and explore the world, or as rewards for finishing quests or winning battles.

It is a good idea to regularly visit Temporiums in the towns you visit to heal and revive your Temtem, and stock up on important items. You can also purchase a Smoke Bomb for 120 credits, which will automatically return you to the last Temporium you visited.

