Where Winds Meet Character Creation Codes [Ultimate Collection]

Here is our definitive collection of the coolest Where Winds Meet character creation codes out there. We’ve collected original designs, anime and manga characters, video game characters, and more! Also, you’ll find tips on how to use codes and change your gender and appearance in WWM further below.

Recommended Videos

WWM (Where Winds Meet) Character Codes Collection

IMPORTANT: Cosmetics that you do not own (hairstyles, clothes, etc.) will not be applied – only the ones that you do own will be applied.

Female Character Creation Codes

ARTaRoDbHXXFBaDcpyJ ARTaRpyMQVKzTtbUpnI ARTaRgoOs2XrwLiLxYj ARTaRe+NEE+qoVBNk7q ARTaRgb0FGL82ogVE0C ARTaRfGp0PdgeI9N9g7 ARTaRfy7utCrflrCZQb ARTaReudBGgqIh5YLSm ARTaRezVay9rmkXMmy+ ARTaRgtY+W8qAgncPVN ARTaRfpU78Qc6hzXzM+ ARTaRelXR98SY7MEj+ ARTaResDTwMKVz2CMn4 ARTaRgWN3XXFASDBh+4 ARTaRo8hnep6LB8ecVD ARTaRfCzMk151sGI4JW ARTaRgAa8k151gGeLhE ARTaRfM+ft7cLoJQQ+W ARTaRnfKLSNJrr1YR05 ARTaRj1zLsdzitzYolc ARTaRqibJ7jnVx8efd+ ARTaRe77rtmIxgXBWAJ ARTaRfVJVYQ8ad2feE2 ARTaRfW9RfV33f5PRM7 ARTaRhlGpodygoaQMcd ARTaRistk7yYv+FP58l ARTaRtpanonW7odQ9c3

Male Character Creation Codes

WIP: We’re currently working on adding all the coolest male character creations.

How to Use Character Creation Codes in Where Winds Meet

Image by Gamepur

Enter the character creation menu. Click on Import Customization Data at the bottom left. Copy-paste the character code into the Enter Customization Code field. Click on the Copy button in the bottom right of the field to apply the customization. TIP: You can download and use the image with the QR code as well, though it takes a bit longer.

How to Change Character Appearance in WWM

Image by Gamepur

To change your character’s appearance after character creation in Where Winds Meet, you’ll need to use a Water Lady Script. The Water Lady Script is obtainable from various events and quests, and can also be bought from the in-game shop for 200 Echo Jade (non-premium currency).

How to Change Gender in WWM

Image by Gamepur

The only way to change your gender after character creation in Where Winds Meet is to use a Transformation Pill. The Transformation Pill is a premium item only purchasable with 1,280 Echo Beads. This item will be given away for free in the future, as new events are released.

Where Winds Meet Character Codes FAQ

Can you change your gender for free? Transformation Pills will be given away at some points to all players, so the answer is yes, you can change your gender for free. However, there is no set schedule for when those pills will be given away.

When do you get Water Lady Scripts? You get a Water Lady Script at around Level 10 and more later into the game. Also, you can buy Water Lady Scripts for 200 Echo Jade (non-premium currency) from the in-game Shop at any time.

It says that the code / preset is expired. What does that mean? If a player who created the preset and the character code deletes it from their gallery, it won’t be usable anymore. If that happens, let us know in the comments, and we’ll remove that character code.

And that does it for our ultimate collection of Where Winds Meet (WWM) character creation codes. For more info about the game, including our Where Winds Meet weapons tier list, visit the Guides category here on Gamepur!

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy