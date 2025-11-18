Forgot password
Where Winds Meet (WWM) character creation codes
Where Winds Meet Character Creation Codes [Ultimate Collection]

The ultimate collection of WWM (Where Winds Meet) character creation codes!
Aleksa Stojković
Published: Nov 18, 2025 05:29 am

Here is our definitive collection of the coolest Where Winds Meet character creation codes out there. We’ve collected original designs, anime and manga characters, video game characters, and more! Also, you’ll find tips on how to use codes and change your gender and appearance in WWM further below.

WWM (Where Winds Meet) Character Codes Collection

IMPORTANT: Cosmetics that you do not own (hairstyles, clothes, etc.) will not be applied – only the ones that you do own will be applied.

Female Character Creation Codes

Aespa Winter character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRoDbHXXFBaDcpyJ
Ahri character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRpyMQVKzTtbUpnI
Albedo character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRgoOs2XrwLiLxYj
Boa Hancock character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRe+NEE+qoVBNk7q
Cat Girl character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRgb0FGL82ogVE0C
Custom darker girl character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRfGp0PdgeI9N9g7
Custom emo girl character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRfy7utCrflrCZQb
Emo goth girl character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaReudBGgqIh5YLSm
Dark goth girl character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRezVay9rmkXMmy+
Demon girl character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRgtY+W8qAgncPVN
Doll goth girl character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRfpU78Qc6hzXzM+
Geisha character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRelXR98SY7MEj+
Goth dark girl character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaResDTwMKVz2CMn4
Kaisa character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRgWN3XXFASDBh+4
Katarina character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRo8hnep6LB8ecVD
Kibutsuji Muzan character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRfCzMk151sGI4JW
Nightingale character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRgAa8k151gGeLhE
Ranni character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRfM+ft7cLoJQQ+W
Ranni character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRnfKLSNJrr1YR05
Rumi character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRj1zLsdzitzYolc
Space Pirate character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRqibJ7jnVx8efd+
Spider Mother character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRe77rtmIxgXBWAJ
Tifa Lockhart character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRfVJVYQ8ad2feE2
Yoruichi character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRfW9RfV33f5PRM7
Zoey character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRhlGpodygoaQMcd
Chaewon character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRistk7yYv+FP58l
Custom goth baddie character creation code in Where Winds Meet (WWM)
ARTaRtpanonW7odQ9c3

Male Character Creation Codes

WIP: We’re currently working on adding all the coolest male character creations.

How to Use Character Creation Codes in Where Winds Meet

Where Winds Meet (WWM) how to use character creation codes
  1. Enter the character creation menu.
  2. Click on Import Customization Data at the bottom left.
  3. Copy-paste the character code into the Enter Customization Code field.
  4. Click on the Copy button in the bottom right of the field to apply the customization.
    • TIP: You can download and use the image with the QR code as well, though it takes a bit longer.

How to Change Character Appearance in WWM

How to change appearance in Where Winds Meet WWM
To change your character’s appearance after character creation in Where Winds Meet, you’ll need to use a Water Lady Script. The Water Lady Script is obtainable from various events and quests, and can also be bought from the in-game shop for 200 Echo Jade (non-premium currency).

How to Change Gender in WWM

How to change gender in Where Winds Meet WWM
The only way to change your gender after character creation in Where Winds Meet is to use a Transformation Pill. The Transformation Pill is a premium item only purchasable with 1,280 Echo Beads. This item will be given away for free in the future, as new events are released.

Where Winds Meet Character Codes FAQ

Can you change your gender for free?

Transformation Pills will be given away at some points to all players, so the answer is yes, you can change your gender for free. However, there is no set schedule for when those pills will be given away.


When do you get Water Lady Scripts?

You get a Water Lady Script at around Level 10 and more later into the game. Also, you can buy Water Lady Scripts for 200 Echo Jade (non-premium currency) from the in-game Shop at any time.


It says that the code / preset is expired. What does that mean?

If a player who created the preset and the character code deletes it from their gallery, it won’t be usable anymore. If that happens, let us know in the comments, and we’ll remove that character code.

And that does it for our ultimate collection of Where Winds Meet (WWM) character creation codes. For more info about the game, including our Where Winds Meet weapons tier list, visit the Guides category here on Gamepur!

