ARC Raiders Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes – New Map, Weapons, & More

ARC Raiders is an ever-evolving game, with new maps, weapons, balance changes, events, and plenty of other things coming with each update. Below, we will list all the patch notes for the ARC Raiders update 1.2.0, as well as outline the details regarding the new content.

Patch Higlights

Map Stella Montis

ARC Matriarch Shredder

Community Unlock Event: Breaking New Ground Work with other players by donating items to earn Merits and unlock the Stella Montis map Required materials are Metal Parts, Fabric, Chemicals, Rubber Parts, and Plastic Parts

New Gameplay Items Trailblazer Grenade Seeker Grenade Pulse Mine Deadline Mine Gas Mine

New Weapons Aphelion Rifle

New Quests New line of Stella Montis quests

Other Higlights Reduced character movement latency on server to improve the “desync” problem where it looks like you get damaged even after behind cover Fixed an issue that prevented players from completing quests involving multiple objectives or item collections within a single round Fixed various achievements not working correctly. Players will need to redo some achievements with only one objective item (e.g. “Destroy the Queen”) while achievements with multiple objectives will only need parts of them completed again Reduced delay between shooting at ARC and seeing impact effects on the target Fixed various locations where players could fall through the terrain



Balance Changes

Items

Wolfpack Value: From 3,000 to 5,000 Coins Crafting: Before: 2 Refined Explosives + 2 Sensors Now: 3 Refined Explosives + 2 ARC Motion Cores

ARC Motion Core & ARC Circuitry Unlock: Before: Refiner LVL 3 Now: Refiner LVL 2 Crafting: Before: 6 ARC Alloy Now: 8 ARC Alloy

Launcher Ammo Value: From 100 to 200 Coins (This doubles trader cost for launcher ammo) Crafting (6 ammo): Before: 5 Metal Parts + 1 Crude Explosives Now: 4 Metal Parts + 1 Refined Explosives

Spotter Relay Value: From 5,000 to 2,000 Coins



XP

Reduced XP per Damage from 3 to 2 for: Bastion Bombardier Rocketeer Leaper

Reduced XP for Looting ARC parts: Bastion: From 500 to 250 Bombardier: From 500 to 300

Increased XP for Looting ARC parts: Rocketeer thruster: From 200 to 500 Leaper leg: From 200 to 500



Content and Bug Fixes

Achievements

Fixed various achievements not working correctly. Players will need to redo some achievements with only one objective item (e.g. “Destroy the Queen”) while achievements with multiple objectives will only need parts of them completed again.

Animation

Fixed an issue where weapons were automatically slung when throwing grenades.

Fixed an issue where weapons were sometimes hidden when using deployables.

Improved camera behavior to prevent clipping through walls and objects while jumping.

ARC

Fireball enemies will no longer get stuck on security gates and will pursue the player accordingly.

Fixed a bug where the Surveyors fleeing behavior could move it out of playable area.

Fixed a bug which caused some enemies to take more fire damage than intended.

Audio

Added a System Default option for voice chat input and output devices to follow your operating system’s default.

Breathing audio has been adjusted for better balance between players with and without helmets. Breathing sounds are also less audible over distance.

Added different audio effects to Scrappy while wearing various helmet cosmetics.

Cosmetics

Fixed an issue where party members would initially appear with the base appearance.

Maps

The Dam Battlegrounds Fixed locations in The Dam where players could fall through the terrain. Fixed some collision issues on The Dam where players could get stuck.

Buried City Fixed various flickering and clipping issues in Buried City. Fixed some locations where players could get stuck in the subway stations in Buried City. Fixed locations in Buried City where players could fall through the terrain.

Spaceport Sealed one of the rooms in Spaceport’s Departure Building, making it require breaching to access. The loot inside was adjusted to fit the effort required to enter. Fixed an issue where certain doors could not be breached from the inside in the Launch Tower.

Blue Gate Fixed an issue where players could get trapped in the Blue Gate Control Room.

Hatches Fixed an issue where successfully entering a raider hatch did not grant immunity to damage and knockbacks. Increased interaction distance for raider hatches.



Miscellaneous

Reduced character movement latency on server to improve the “desync” problem where it looks like you get damaged even after behind cover.

Reduced delay between shooting at ARC and seeing impact effects on the target.

Adjusted blueprint drop rates from Raider Containers.

Interacting with Probes, Husks, Raider Caches, etc. now counts towards looting container objectives.

Fixed a bug where players would sometimes become unable to perform any actions if they were downed while holding a carriable object and then revived.

Fixed an issue where you could not loot or knock out DBNO players on steep slopes.

Field crafting selection now stays on the same item after crafting.

Movement

Vaulting is now smoother.

UI

Added an inventory item menu option for splitting stacks.

Removed Thumb Mouse Button from the Escape action in menus to prevent unintended back navigation when that button is bound to Push-to-Talk.

Added a confirmation message after submitting a player report to clearly indicate that the report was received.

Certain enemy salvage items will no longer auto-assign to Quick Slots when looted (e.g. Wasp Driver), preventing unwanted quick slot fills.

Prevent showing blocked Discord users in the social screen when the Discord integration is on.

Changed the styling of some UI input hints.

Utility

Fixed an issue where the Blaze Grenade Trap could deal more damage then intended.

Reduced Tick attachment time for the Anti-Tick Field augment passive from 1 second to 0.5 seconds.

Fixed an issue where a prompt would get stuck while fighting off Ticks at the same time as the Anti-Tick Field passive being active.

Smoke clouds from items are now always visible at the same range as players.

Fixed an issue where the Trigger ‘Nade explosions could bypass the brief invulnerability when entering DBNO, causing instant elimination. Invulnerability now correctly applies on downing.

Fixed a bug allowing players to use the Snap Hook to go out of bounds in the Spaceport bunker.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where firing while standing close to walls could cause bullets to veer sideways instead of following the crosshair.

Quests

Fixed an issue that prevented players from completing quests involving multiple objectives or item collections within a single round.

The Greasing Her Palm quest in Spaceport now includes more thrusters that will complete the objective.

