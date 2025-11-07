Sword of Justice Class Tier List – Best Classes Ranked

There are six classes in SoJ (Sword of Justice) right now, with four more classes yet to be released. Each class has unique utility and damage options, both for PvE and PvP. Now, since you’ll be investing a lot of time into each one of your characters, you’ll want to be playing nothing but the best classes, and our Sword of Justice class tier list below will help you learn which those are. Scroll down and let’s dive into the rankings.

Sword of Justice Classes Tier List

Class PvE Ranking PvP Ranking Sylph S S Ironclad S A Celestune S B Numina S S Bloodstrom A S Nightwaker A A * *Nightwaker can be S-tier for PvP, but requires a lot of skill and practice to pull off

In our Sword of Justice class tier list above, we ranked all six starting classes (schools) based on their strength both in PvE and PvP. Generally, the difference in performance between classes in PvE isn’t as massive as it is in PvP, and any class will work. However, in PvP, team synergy, your skill, and your class’s kit will matter much more. Check out the section below to learn each class’s pros and cons.

Tiers Explained

S Tier : The best classes for the specific game mode, with hard-to-replace kits.

: The best classes for the specific game mode, with hard-to-replace kits. A Tier : Very good classes that will perform as well as the S-tier ones, but require more skill/game knowledge.

: Very good classes that will perform as well as the S-tier ones, but require more skill/game knowledge. B Tier : Classes that will underperform in the specific game mode most of the time.

Sylph [Support & Healing]

Sylph is the best support/healer in Sword of Justice and is virtually irreplaceable both in PvP and PvE. Unfortunately, despite its insane utility and value, it’s one of the least-played classes. If you want to always have a safe spot in a party and be the one keeping everyone alive, playing the Sylph is the way to go.

PvE PvP Pros Cons S S + The best and only healer/support class in the game

+ Irreplaceable both for PvE and PvP

+ Easy to play while dealing decent damage and providing utility – Doesn’t have as much DPS compared to other classes

Ironclad [Tank & CC]

Ironclad is the best tank/frontline class in Sword of Justice, with plenty of CC and defensive utility. It’s one of the best classes for PvE, as no other class can tank as well as the Ironclad can. For PvP, it can be replaced with Bloodstrom, which deals more damage and has a more offense-oriented kit.

PvE PvP Pros Cons S A + By far the best tank class for PvE content

+ Doesn’t require much skill to play and perform well

+ Has decent CC, DPS, and utility – Bloodstrom has more DPS and is better for PvP

Numina [Ranged DPS & CC]

Numina is a spellcaster class that excels both in PvP and PvE, due to its versatile kit, summons, CC, and burst damage. It’s a jack-of-all-trades kind of class that is also fairly easy to play. It doesn’t have many weaknesses and is currently the best DPS class for PvP and one of the best DPS classes for PvE.

PvE PvP Pros Cons S S + Very versatile kit that is also fairly easy to use

+ Excellent DPS, utility, CC, and summons

+ The overall best DPS class in Sword of Justice – Fairly squishy compared to other classes

Nightwaker [Melee DPS]

Nightwaker is an assassin-type class, with very high burst damage and mobility. It’s extremely good for PvP, but also the most difficult class to play, as it requires fast inputs and precise skill usage. Because it’s so difficult to play, it’s not beginner-friendly at all.

PvE PvP Pros Cons A A + Extremely high single-target burst damage and mobility

+ One of the best DPS classes for PvP once mastered – By far the most difficult class to play

– Other classes can dish out similar DPS without much skill

Celestune [Ranged DPS]

Celestune is a ranged DPS class and a real glass cannon. It has the highest sustained DPS in the game, and it excels in PvE. However, it requires good kiting to maximize its DPS, and in PvP, that is sometimes impossible against good players. Its kit is also very easy to master.

PvE PvP Pros Cons S B + Has the highest sustained DPS in PvE content

+ Doesn’t require much skill to perform really well

+ The most beginner-friendly ranged DPS class – Very squishy and easy to focus in PvP

– Requires kiting and good movement to maximize DPS

Bloodstrom [Melee DPS & CC]

Bloodstrom is a melee DPS/off-tank class, and it performs really well both in PvE and PvP. It’s a mix of Ironclad and Nightwaker, having a variety of CC, offensive, and mobility skills in its kit. However, it can’t tank as well as Ironclad, making it slightly less of a priority for PvE.

PvE PvP Pros Cons A S + Excellent mobility, CC, DPS, and tankiness

+ The overall best melee class in Sword of Justice

+ Meta for PvP because of its abusable kit – Can’t tank as well as Ironclad in PvE

Sword of Justice Class FAQ

What are the best classes for PvP? The best classes for PvP in Sword of Justice are Bloodstrom, Numina, and Sylph, as they all have good damage, utility, and CC needed to perform well in PvP. Also, they are all very easy to play. Of other classes, Ironclad and Nightwaker are decent, though they won’t be as consistent as the former three. Celestune is by far the weakest class in PvP, as it has little utility and mobility.

What are the best classes for PvE? The best classes for PvE in Sword of Justice are Sylph, Ironclad, Celestune, and Numina. The other two classes (Bloodstrom, Nightwaker) are also good, but require a bit more skill to perform as well as the former four.

What are the upcoming classes? The upcoming classes are Dragon Roar, Mystic, Mermaid, and Canglan. These classes were released on the Chinese version of Sword of Justice before it launched globally.

What is the easiest and best beginner class? The easiest and most beginner-friendly class is Ironclad, as it has a fairly simple kit and it’s easy to use. The Ironclad is the best tank class for PvE, and fairly decent and annoying to play against in PvP.

And that does it for our Sword of Justice class ranking and tier list. To summarize, Bloodstrom, Numina, and Sylph are the best classes for PvP, while Sylph, Ironclad, Celestune, and Numina are the best classes for PvE. Nightwaker is the hardest class to play and usually underperforms compared to all others. However, if you master it, it can be the best class for PvP.

