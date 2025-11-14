In WWM (Where Winds Meet), there are 12 martial arts (weapon types) to choose from, each having unique moves, upgrade paths, and more. Depending on which difficulty you play on, your weapon chances will matter more and more, some making your progression a breeze, while others, a hell of a grind. In our Where Winds Meet weapons tier list below, we ranked all weapons based on their overall strength while outlining their strengths and weaknesses. Use it as a general guide on which martial arts/weapons to focus on and use the most.

Where Winds Meet Martial Arts Weapons Tier List

BEST PVE & MULTIPLAYER WEAPONS S Heavenquake Spear Strategic Sword Stormbreaker Spear Infernal Twinblades Panacea Fan VERY STRONG PVE & MULTIPLAYER WEAPONS A Thundercry Blade Vernal Umbrella Nameless Spear Soulshade Umbrella STRONG BUT SITUATIONAL / DIFFICULT PVE WEAPONS B Nameless Sword Inkwell Fan Mortal Rope Tiers Explained S Tier : Best weapons for end-game PvE and multiplayer content.

: Best weapons for end-game PvE and multiplayer content. A Tier : Very strong weapons that have especially good utility, but aren’t as high-priority as the S-tier ones.

: Very strong weapons that have especially good utility, but aren’t as high-priority as the S-tier ones. B Tier: Strong weapons that can be OP for certain content, but require more skill or are not as versatile as the S/A-tier ones.

NOTE: This tier list takes into account only the PvE performance of weapons in Where Winds Meet. We will add the PvP ranking as soon as we finish testing all the weapons in that mode.

In the tier list above is our overall ranking of all weapons (martial arts) in WWM (Where Winds Meet), with S-tier weapons being the best, and B-tier the worst. Generally, weapons with more utility and single-target DPS will always be your first choice, especially the more skills you gain and learn how to utilize each weapon’s kit fully. More details about each weapon/martial art are in the table below.

IMPORTANT: All weapons in Where Winds Meet are viable, though some will be easier to play or be better for certain types of content. Ultimately, you’ll want virtually all weapons unlocked and maxed out for the end-game. Also, make sure to use the two weapons of the same arsenal (Bellstrike – Umbra, Stonesplit – Might, etc.) to proc their effects.

S Tier – Best Weapons in Where Winds Meet

Martial Art

(Weapon) Ranking Summary Strengths & Weaknesses

Heavenquake Spear Bellstrike – Umbra Melee AoE Single-Target

Heavenquake Spear is a melee weapon specializing in applying Bleed stacks as well as sustained AoE/single-target damage. It is one of the best end-game DPS weapons and also very good early on. It’s best used with the Strategic Sword, as both stack and proc Bleed. + Boss DPS

+ AoE Damage

+ Difficulty

– Support

– Survivability

Strategic Sword Bellstrike – Umbra Melee Single-Target Mobility

Strategic Sword is a melee weapon similar to the Heavenquake Spear, though with less AoE and more mobility. It’s by far the best single-target boss DPS weapon in WWM. It’s best used with the Heavenquake Spear, as both stack and proc Bleed. + Boss DPS

+ Mobility

+ Difficulty

– Support

– Survivability

Stormbreaker Spear Stonesplit – Might Melee Tank AoE CC

Stormbreaker Spear is one of the best tank weapons in Where Winds Meet, being especially strong for end-game PvE because of its wide-range taunt and CC. It’s not as strong as the Thundercry Blade for story due to it having less shields, but it is better for the end-game. + Control

+ Survivability

+ AoE Damage

+ Difficulty

– Mobility

– Boss DPS

Infernal Twinblades Bamboocut – Wind Melee Single-Target AoE Mobility

Infernal Twinblades are by far the most difficult weapon to use in Where Winds Meet, but also the most rewarding. It has plenty of AoE skills, a transformation that enhances your attacks, single-target DPS, and mobility. It’s very good for all sorts of content, though it has a high skill floor. + Mobility

+ Boss DPS

+ AoE Damage

– Difficulty

– Survivability

Panacea Fan Skillbind – Deluge Ranged Heal

Panacea Fan is a weapon focused solely on healing and sustaining the party, making it by far the best support weapon for end-game PvE in Where Winds Meet. It can also revive downed players, which no other weapon can do. However, it had extremely low DPS, making it very bad for solo play. + Healing

+ Support

+ Survivability

+ Difficulty

– DPS

– Mobility

A Tier – Very Strong Weapons

Martial Art

(Weapon) Ranking Summary Strengths & Weaknesses

Thundercry Blade Stonesplit – Might Melee Tank AoE CC

Thundercry Blade is one of the two tank weapons, providing shields, CC, and having more damage than the Stormbreaker Spear, making it much better for story progression, but worse for end-game bosses and other content. + Survivability

+ Control

+ AoE Damage

+ Difficulty

– Mobility

– Boss DPS

Vernal Umbrella Skillbind – Jade Ranged AoE CC Mobility

Vernal Umbrella is similar to the Inkwell Fan, though it has much more DPS, both for bosses and mobs, but less CC and overall utility. It’s generally one of the best early-game weapons, and it works well for the end-game as well. However, it still can’t compare to the Bellstrike – Umbra weapons. + Control

+ AoE Damage

+ Mobility

+ Boss DPS

+ Difficulty

– Survivability

Nameless Spear Bellstrike – Splendor Melee AoE CC

Nameless Spear is a weapon specializing in AoE damage, Endurance restoration, and CC. It has a wide range of AoE attacks and utility, making it a very good story progression weapon. However, it doesn’t have as much single-target DPS compared to the Bellstrike – Umbra weapons. + AoE Damage

+ Control

+ Utility

+ Difficulty

– Survivability

– Boss DPS

Soulshade Umbrella Skillbind – Deluge Ranged Heal Support

Soulshade Umbrella is a support-focused weapon that provides heals and DPS buffs to allies. It has less healing but more DPS compared to the panacea Fan, making it more suitable for grinding the story. + Healing

+ Support

+ Survivability

+ Difficulty

– Mobility

B Tier – Decent Weapons

Martial Art

(Weapon) Ranking Summary Strengths & Weaknesses

Nameless Sword Bellstrike – Splendor Melee Single-Target Mobility

Nameless Sword is a weapon specializing in applying Qi Shields, mobility, and single-target DPS. It is part of the Bellstrike – Splendor arsenal, and helps the Nameless Spear both proc their effects. It’s not as OP as the Strategic Sword for bosses, but it is much better for the early game. + Boss Damage

+ Mobility

+ Utility

+ Difficulty

– Survivability

– AoE Damage

Inkwell Fan Skillbind – Jade Ranged AoE CC Mobility

Inkwell Fan is a ranged DPS weapon specializing in CC, AoE damage, and mobility. It’s one of the most beginner-friendly weapons in WWM, with a very safe and forgiving playstyle. However, it lacks the single-target DPS that other weapons have, making it mostly suited for story progression. + Control

+ AoE Damage

+ Mobility

+ Difficulty

– Survivability

– Boss DPS

Mortal Rope Bamboocut – Wind Melee Single-Target CC Mobility

Mortal Rope is a melee weapon specializing in quick single-target attacks, mobility, and boss DPS. It’s one of the most difficult weapons to use, but it can be extremely rewarding once mastered. However, compared to the Bellstrike Umbra weapons, it takes a lot more skill to utilize its kit fully. + Mobility

+ Boss DPS

+ Control

– Difficulty

– Survivability

– AoE Damage

Where Winds Meet Weapons Tier List FAQ

What are the best weapons/martial arts in Where Winds Meet? The best weapons right now are Soulshade Umbrella and Panacea Fan (Skillbind – Deluge) for support/healing and Strategic Sword and Heavenquake Spear (Bellstrike – Umbra) for DPS.

What is the best weapon to choose at the start? There is no best-performing weapon early on, as they are all about the same strength, so it’s best you pick up a weapon that is relatively hard to find, such as the Soulshade Umbrella.

Should you use weapons that are in the same martial arts path? Yes, most often you’ll want to use the weapons of the same martial arts path to proc and stack their shared effects.

That does it for our Where Winds Meet weapons tier list. To learn which weapons are meta in other popular games, see the Guides category here on Gamepur. There, you’ll also find our ARC Raiders weapons tier list, Sword of Justice class tier list, and MapleStory Idle RPG class tier list.

