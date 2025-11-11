MapleStory Idle RPG Class Tier List [Global Release]

In MapleStory Idle RPG, there are 8 classes you can choose from and no way to respec, making that choice that much more important. Some classes perform better for PvE progression, while some are better for Arena PvP. In our MapleStory Idle RPG class tier list below, we will rank all classes from best to worst by their overall strength both for PvP and PvE. It will help you decide which class to start with and what stats to focus on.

Recommended Videos

MapleStory Idle RPG Best Classes Tier List

PVE (GRINDING) PVE (BOSSES) PVP ARENA T0 T0.5 T1 Tiers Explained T0 : The best-performing classes for the specific game mode that will most often be at the top of the leaderboards.

: The best-performing classes for the specific game mode that will most often be at the top of the leaderboards. T0.5 : Very good classes for the specific game mode that will often be at the top of the leaderboards.

: Very good classes for the specific game mode that will often be at the top of the leaderboards. T1: Decent classes for the specific game mode that will sometimes be at the top of the leaderboards.

Ranking: All the rankings are based on the max level performance and leaderboard placements of each class. Check out the MapleStory Idle RPG wikipedia for info on all the class skills.

In the tier list above, you can see the overall ranking of all classes (jobs) in MapleStory Idle RPG based on their performance in various content. Generally, classes with more AoE skills will perform better for PvE grinding/progression, classes with CC and burst damage will excel at PvP, while classes with single-target DPS will be the best for clearing any type of boss.

Also, in MapleStory Idle RPG, you can not change your class, and therefore, it’s super important which one you pick when you start. So, use the tier list above as a guide to the strengths and weaknesses of different classes. Note that we didn’t take into account the early-game performance of classes; only the end-game. For more details about each class and the best stats for them, see the section below.

Best Companions & Skills: We will add information about the best companions and skills for each class in the near future, after we’ve done more testing.

Maple Story Classes List & Ranking Summaries

Class Description Ranking Hero is a versatile melee class that has the longest CC skill in the whole game, as well as a kit tailored to killing bosses. It’s one of the best single-target DPS classes and performs well both in PvP and PvE. Its only downside is that before you reach the 4th Job Advancement, it doesn’t have as much single-target DPS as some other classes. PvE Grind

T0.5

PvE Boss

T0

PvP Arena

T0.5 Dark Knight is a melee class that specializes in dealing single-target damage with its summon and basic attacks. It’s by far the strongest class for PvP, and it often outperforms opponents with multiple times higher CP scores. Also, it has an invulnerability passive that is extra useful for PvP. Its boss DPS isn’t bad either. PvE Grind

T0.5

PvE Boss

T0.5

PvP Arena

T0 Arch Mage (Ice/Lightning) is one of the most well-rounded classes, with excellent mob damage and PvP potential, as well as respectable boss DPS once you’ve reached max level. It’s a jack-of-all-trades and one of the most versatile classes in the MapleStory Idle RPG. However, it’s also immobile and squishy, requiring precise play to maximize its potential. PvE Grind

T0

PvE Boss

T0.5

PvP Arena

T0 Arch Mage (Fire/Poison) is similar to the other Arch Mage, with plenty of AoE damage and easy mob clearing. It specializes more in DoT damage and has a higher single-target DPS potential. However, it lacks the CC and burst that the Ice/Lightning has, making it perform quite a bit worse in PvP. PvE Grind

T0

PvE Boss

T0

PvP Arena

T1 Bowmaster is one of the classes with the highest single-target DPS in MapleStory Idle RPG, and is one of the best World Boss DPSs there is, especially when maxed out. It’s also decent for PvP, though classes with high mobility can outplay it. The only weakness it has is AoE damage, making its mob-clearing speed underwhelming. PvE Grind

T1

PvE Boss

T0

PvP Arena

T0.5 Marksman is the king of AoE among Bowman classes, with very good mob-clearing speed as well as one of the best CC skills in the game. It’s very versatile and performs well across all game content. However, it’s immobile and squishy, making it somewhat easy to burst in PvP. PvE Grind

T0

PvE Boss

T0.5

PvP Arena

T0.5 Night Lord is one of the best all-around classes, with decent performance in PvE and excellent performance in PvP. Its Poison is a great source of sustained DPS for bosses, while it also has one of the best single-target burst skills (Quad Star) in the game for PvP. The only downside is that it’s relatively squishy without enough Evasion. PvE Grind

T0.5

PvE Boss

T0.5

PvP Arena

T0 Shadower is a melee assassin class that specializes in debuffing enemies and dealing damage. However, damage stats on its skills aren’t impressive compared to those of other classes, making it underperform in most types of content. Still, if you know how to make the most out of its kit, you might be able to top the leaderboards, but it’s difficult. PvE Grind

T1

PvE Boss

T1

PvP Arena

T0.5

MapleStory Idle RPG Class FAQ

Image by Gamepur

What are the best classes for PvP? The best classes for PvP in MapleStory Idle RPG are Dark Knight, Arch Mage (Ice/Lightning), and Night Lord.

What are the best classes for progression and farming? The best classes for progression and PvE farming in MapleStory Idle RPG are Arch Mage (Ice/Lightning), Arch Mage (Fire/Poison), and Marksman.

What are the best classes for bosses? The best classes for PvE bosses in MapleStory Idle RPG are Bowmaster, Hero, and Arch Mage (Fire/Poison).

Can you change your class later? No, there is no way to change your class after you pick it. This might change in the future, depending on the developer’s targets for the game.

What are the best stats for each class? The best stats in general are Main Stat, Damage%, Critical Rate%, Boss Monster Damage, Skill Cooldown Decrease, Max Damage Multiplier%, and Min Damage Multiplier%.

What is the best F2P class? All classes in MapleStory Idle RPG are F2P-friendly, and there is no single best F2P class.

And that does it for our MapleStory Idle RPG class tier list. You should now have the general idea of which classes are good for what game mode and why. For more tier lists, including our Resonance Solstice tier list, OverField tier list, ARC Raiders weapons tier list, and Sword of Justice tier list, visit the Guides category here at Gamepur.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy