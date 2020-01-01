How to Take out 3 Thwomps in Mario Kart Tour

It's time for a new tour in Mario Kart Tour, which means new challenges as well. The New Year's Tour has begun, and one of this week's challenges is to take out three Thwomps. These are the giant, evil face blocks that try to smash you into the ground on some of the courses.

Thankfully, the first course in the Mario Cup features two Thwomps, so if you are fortunate, you might be able to get this one finished in a single race. You don't need to, and you can stretch it across several races if you like.

Bullet Bill - the best way to get this item is to be in last place.

Giant Mushroom - the Giant Mushroom is another item that will have the best chance of dropping if you are in last place.

Bowser's Shell will also take out a Thwomp if you throw it at them while they are on the ground. Dry Bowser, Bower, and Bower Jr. all have access to this special item.

No matter what driver you use, or which method you wish to employ to take out the Thwomps, it will be best to stay in last place. This gives you the best chance of getting the items you need to take out the three Thwomps. When you get a Bullet Bill, Bower's Shell, or Giant Mushroom, wait until you are close to the Thomps, then use the item when you are sure you will be able to hit it. This can be a little awkward as they change levels, and you can't catch them when they are in the air.

