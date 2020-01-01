How to Hit a Kadomatsu with an Item 3 times in a Single Race in Mario Kart Tour

The New Year's Tour has arrived in Mario Kart Tour, which means lots of new challenges to help us earn those Grand Stars. One of the new challenges is to hit a Kadomatsu with an item three times in a single race.

Kodamatsu are traditional Japanese New Year decorations that are placed in pairs, and you will find them in pairs on the Tokyo Blur 2 course in the Mario Cup. You will want to try and use drivers that can get more than one item on this course, as it will make it much easier to do.

Mario (Happi)

Diddy Kong

Shy Guy (Pastry Chef)

Pauline (Party Time)

Mario (Santa)

Peach (Kimono)

Mario

It is best to stay around the middle to back of the pack to make sure you offensive items. You can use just about any offensive items, from green shells to throwing bananas at them.

If you are struggling to see or hit the Kadomatsu due to the speed of the race, do this challenge at 50 CC to make it as easy as possible. When you get an offensive item, be sure to hold on to it until you see the Kadomatsu, then drive straight at it and use the item just as you are about to make contact.

There are two different pairs of Kadomatsu around the course, one pair is right at the finish line, while the other is just after the small ramp that is set off to the right side of the track. You will need to try and get at least one of them with an item each time you pass, as you will need to hit them three times in a single race. It is not a very difficult challenge once you learn where they are located.

Next page