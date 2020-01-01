Pokémon Go - The Take-Over Continues Special Research Tasks

Team GO Rocket is up to their mischief in Pokémon GO again. The excellent news for Trainers out there is this means more Special Research Tasks to complete, and plenty of loot to get. You need to have finished the Troubling Situation Special Research Tasks before you can begin this next stage.

There are six different steps, with three tasks each, for a total of eighteen tasks. Some of these rewards are very good as well, so be sure to put the work in to collect them all. Up for grabs are Encounters, Revives, Potions, lots of different Pokéballs, and a lot of experience points.

The Take-Over Continues Research Tasks

Step 1

Spin 10 PokéStops - Sudowoodo Encounter

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 500 XP

Catch 1 Shadow Pokémon - 500 XP

Rewards - 500 Stardust, 10 Poke Balls, 10 Razz Berry

Step 2

Spin a PokéStops 3 days in a row - 750 XP

Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon - 750 XP

Win 5 Raids - 750 XP

Rewards - 1000 Stardust, 3 Hyper Potion, 3 Revives

Step 3

Use 6 super effective charged attacks in gym battles - 1000 XP

Win 3 Great League Trainer Battles against another trainer - 1000 XP

Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1000 XP

Rewards - 1500 Stardust, 15 GreatBalls, 5 PinaBerry

We will continue to update this guide as we move through the rest of the Special Research Tasks, so check back regularly for updates.

