Pokémon Go - The Take-Over Continues Special Research Tasks
Team GO Rocket is up to their mischief in Pokémon GO again. The excellent news for Trainers out there is this means more Special Research Tasks to complete, and plenty of loot to get. You need to have finished the Troubling Situation Special Research Tasks before you can begin this next stage.
There are six different steps, with three tasks each, for a total of eighteen tasks. Some of these rewards are very good as well, so be sure to put the work in to collect them all. Up for grabs are Encounters, Revives, Potions, lots of different Pokéballs, and a lot of experience points.
The Take-Over Continues Research Tasks
Step 1
- Spin 10 PokéStops - Sudowoodo Encounter
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 500 XP
- Catch 1 Shadow Pokémon - 500 XP
Rewards - 500 Stardust, 10 Poke Balls, 10 Razz Berry
Step 2
- Spin a PokéStops 3 days in a row - 750 XP
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon - 750 XP
- Win 5 Raids - 750 XP
Rewards - 1000 Stardust, 3 Hyper Potion, 3 Revives
Step 3
- Use 6 super effective charged attacks in gym battles - 1000 XP
- Win 3 Great League Trainer Battles against another trainer - 1000 XP
- Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1000 XP
Rewards - 1500 Stardust, 15 GreatBalls, 5 PinaBerry
We will continue to update this guide as we move through the rest of the Special Research Tasks, so check back regularly for updates.