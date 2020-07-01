Destiny 2 - Devil's Ruin Exotic - A Lost Relic Quest Guide

The Devil's Ruin is an Exotic Solar Sidearm that is now available in Destiny 2. Compared to most Exotic quests, this one is quite short and not very difficult to complete.

Step 1 - The Sundial

To begin the quest, make your way to the Sundial on Mercury and finish a run. You should get a drop at the end of the Lost Relic Quest. You don't need to do any specific during the run; you simply need to complete a Sundial run at any difficulty.

Step 2 - Saint-14

Go and talk to Saint-14 in the Tower Hangar. He will tell you that you have pulled a Timelost Frame from the Sundial and inform you about a new mission you can complete on the EDZ.

Step 3 - A Tour Through History

This is a strange mission, and takes place on the EDZ, at the Twilight Gap. You will need to find ten Timelost Fragments. These will appear in-game as dead Redjacks. Just run around the area and find them, there is nothing to fight here at all. Once that is complete, you will get the Devil's Ruin.

The quest is so short, simple, and easy that we fully expect it to lead us somewhere else, for some more fun. The real upside to the quest is all the chatter between Shaxx, Saint-14, and Osiris, so be sure to listen carefully for some clues about how these mighty heroes all feel about each other.

As for the weapon itself, we haven't had a chance to test it out yet, but the ability to charge a shot is definitely interesting, and it looks beautiful as well.

