How To Download the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Demo

During today’s Pokemon Direct special, Nintendo revealed a surprise remake — the return of the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team games.

This March, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX will arrive on Nintendo Switch. It’ll have a nice glossing over of the original adventures, with new visuals and other fun surprises.

A demo has now become available for Nintendo Switch, and data will carry over to the full game when it comes out. But how can you get your hands on the demo? Well, there’s two ways to go about it.

Download It From the Nintendo eShop

Finding the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX demo is a cinch on the eShop. Start it up, and then do a search for the game in the search bar. (Or look on the main menu, as it may be available there since the Nintendo Direct did just take place.)

You’ll see two different options available — the ability to pre-order the game, and the option to download the demo. Go ahead and take the second one, and the demo should begin downloading to your system.

Download It Online

Let’s say you’re at work and away from your Nintendo Switch at the moment, or you’re just too busy to get your hands on the system. Don’t worry, there’s another way you can get the demo so you won’t have to miss it.

If you visit this page, you’ll find the official profile for Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX. Right at the top, you’ll see an option to pre-purchase for $59.99. But right beneath that, you’ll see the words “Demo available” in white print. Click on that, and, if your device and account are synced up together, you’ll automatically begin downloading the demo, so it’ll be ready to go the minute you get home.

Either way, the demo will be easy to download and venture into. Just keep one thing in mind — it’s pretty big. The demo clocks in at around 2.1GB in size, so make sure you have ample space to fit it into your game library.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX releases on Mar. 6. Check out the debut trailer below.

