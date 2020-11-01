Where to Find Oleander Sage in Red Dead Redemption 2

Oleander Sage is a useful but dangerous plan to go hunting for in Red Dead Redemption 2. You need to collect it if you're looking to make poison-based weapons, such as arrows or a throwing knife. If you have your character consume them, they begin to vomit a lose a little bit of health. What's worse is you can use it to kill them.

You can find Oleander Sage in a particular location in the middle of Lemoyne. It's to the west of Saint Denis, along the sides of the Kamassa River. We have all of those locations documented for you to quickly reference while you're in the area.

Wander around the stream to check out these locations. They're a decent gap away from each other so you'll find it best to take your horse down these ways and getting off it when you arrive. There's a location closer to Saint Denis to the northwest that could be a great starting point.

When you're ready to make Poison arrows or poison throwing knives, you can make those when you have all of the supplies. Here's what you need for each of them:

Poison arrows: 1 Arrow, 1 Flight Feather, and Oleander Sage

Poison throwing knife: 1 Throwing Knife and Oleander Sage

Both of them can prove useful if you're looking to make sure your enemy takes additional damage after you attack them. Make sure you don't eat Oleander Sage because it can kill your character if they overeat of it.

