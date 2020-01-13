What Order to Read the Witcher Novels?

Netflix's Witcher series came out with a huge bang, and the popularity of the show influenced how many people returned to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. With the player count reaching over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam, the series has gone up even higher. Those who enjoy the series also have returned to the books, where the franchise started written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. There are several in the series.

There are five books in the series, and you want to read them in this order:

They released in this order, and they follow the adventures of Geralt while he works with Ciri after Niilfgaard attacks Cintra to develop her powers. You'll meet several notable characters from the Witcher television show and The Witcher 3 game. During the first one, you encounter Triss, Vesemir, Yennefer, Lambert, Eskel, Dandelion, and many more.

There are other books, too. You should read The Last Wish and then Sword of Destiny. These are a series of short stories that Sapkowski wrote before the book series. In 2013, he also released a standalone novel called Season of Storms that takes place after The Last Wish.

You have plenty to check out if you're keen to dive even further into the Witcher series in any form. You can always revisit the first or second Witcher video games to learn more about Geralt's video game journey.

