Jujutsu Zero Clans Tier List [BETA]

Clans in JZ (Jujutsu Zero) give you unique buffs that can make your build go from mediocre to OP, and knowing which ones to reroll for is extremely important. In our Jujutsu Zero clans tier list below, we will rank all clans from best to worst based on their overall power, as well as provide you with details on what buffs each clan gives, how to get rerolls, store clans, and more!

Jujutsu Zero Clan Tier List – Best Clans Ranked

BEST CLANS S VERY GOOD CLANS A GOOD CLANS B DECENT CLANS C WEAK CLANS D Tiers Explained S Tier : The best clans in Jujutsu Zero, with extremely high stat buffs that you’ll need for the strongest end-game builds.

: The best clans in Jujutsu Zero, with extremely high stat buffs that you’ll need for the strongest end-game builds. A Tier : Very strong clans that provide stat buffs that are otherwise hard to stack, such as %ATK (Attack Damage) and %CDR (Cooldown Reduction).

: Very strong clans that provide stat buffs that are otherwise hard to stack, such as %ATK (Attack Damage) and %CDR (Cooldown Reduction). B Tier : Strong clans that provide slightly less stats compared to the A-tier ones, but are still good in general.

: Strong clans that provide slightly less stats compared to the A-tier ones, but are still good in general. C Tier : Decent clans that don’t provide as much stats as the higher-tier ones or provide less important stats.

: Decent clans that don’t provide as much stats as the higher-tier ones or provide less important stats. D Tier: Weak clans that provide almost meaningless buffs compared to the higher-rarity ones.

In the tier list above is the general power ranking of all clans in Jujutsu Zero right now. As clans give only stats, their strength is determined by how much stats they give in total and how good the stats they provide are. The best stats for all builds will be those that are hard to stack from gear and other sources, such as ATK, Cooldown Reduction, and Critical Rate. More details about each clan and the stats they provide are in the section below.

Jujutsu Zero Stats Glossary

Abbreviation Stat Abbreviation Stat ATK Attack Damage HP Health Points CR Critical Rate CER Cursed Energy Rate CD Critical Damage CE Cursed Energy CDR Cooldown Reduction DR Damage Reduction

S Tier – Best Clans in Jujutsu Zero

Clan Rarity Stats Ranking Notes ???

1 in ??? +50% ATK

+25% CR

+85% CD

+25% CDR + The best clan in Jujutsu Zero regarding offense

+ Excellent ATK and Cooldown Reduction buffs

+ Has the highest Crit Rate bonus out of all clans ???

1 in ??? +150% HP

+15% CR

+115% CD

+50% CE + The best clan in Jujutsu Zero regarding defense

+ Massive HP boost makes it OP for the hardest content

– Mediocre DPS buffs compared to other Special Grade+ clans

A Tier – Very Good Clans

Clan Rarity Stats Ranking Notes Special Grade

1 in 400 +35% ATK

+15% CR

+30% CDR

-20% CE + Excellent offensive buffs, especially Cooldown Reduction

+ By far the best Special Grade clan right now

– Can’t compare to the ???-rarity clans Special Grade

1 in 400 +40% ATK

+35% CER

+20% CDR

-20% HP + Very good offensive buffs, especially ATK and CDR

+ Cursed Energy Rate is relatively hard to stack from other sources

– Reduces your HP, which is a huge debuff for already squishy builds Grade 1

1 in 70 +45% ATK

+10% CDR

-20% CER + Gives you a massive ATK bonus and a decent CDR bonus

+ By far the best Grade 1 clan right now

+ The negative modifier to CER isn’t that high

B Tier – Good Clans

Clan Rarity Stats Ranking Notes Special Grade

1 in 400 +25% ATK

+15% CR

+50% CD + Has decent offensive buffs, though they aren’t OP

+ Has no negative modifiers, unlike most other clans

– Most other high-rarity clans have much better stats Grade 1

1 in 70 +30% ATK

+55% CE

-10% CER + Very good ATK and Cursed Energy buff

+ Fairly irrelevant negative modifier to CER

– Doesn’t have as much offensive stats as some other good clans Grade 2

1 in 4 +20% ATK

+35% CE

-10% HP + One of the best low-rarity clans to get

+ Decent ATK and CE buffs with a low HP debuff Grade 2

1 in 4 +25% ATK

+30% CD

-5% DR + One of the best low-rarity clans to get

+ Decent ATK and CD buffs with a low DR debuff

C Tier – Decent Clans

Clan Rarity Stats Ranking Notes Grade 1

1 in 70 +10% CR

+35% CER + Has no negative modifiers

+ Provides CR and CER, which are relatively hard to stack

– Flat ATK that other Grade 1 clans provide is just better Grade 2

1 in 4 +25% CD

+20% HP

-10% CE + Decent HP buff for any build that lacks survivability

– 25% CD makes almost no difference later on Grade 2

1 in 4 +10% ATK

+10% CR

-10% HP + Decent ATK and CR buffs for offense

+ One of the few low-rarity clans that isn’t that bad

– Some other Grade 2 clans are better Grade 3

1 in 4 +12% ATK

+10% DR

-5% HP + One of the best low-rarity clans for offensive stats

+ Very small HP debuff makes it extra worth having

– Way less powerful than most higher-rarity clans

D Tier – Bad Clans

Clan Rarity Stats Ranking Notes Grade 1

1 in 70 +40% CD

+20% DR

-15% HP + Okayish DR buffs

– The negative HP basically nullifies its DR increase

– CD isn’t as good of a stat to get from clans as ATK or CR Grade 3

1 in 2 +20% HP

-10% CER + Fairly decent HP buff for builds that lack survivability

– No offensive stats, making it suboptimal choice for grinding Grade 3

1 in 2 +10% ATK

-20% HP + Okayish ATK buff

– Very bad HP debuff, making it the overall worst clan in Jujutsu Zero

How to Reroll & Save Clans (Clan Bag) in Jujutsu Zero

In Jujutsu Zero, you can change your clan by rerolling it in the Clan section of the main menu. Whenever you reroll, your clan will be changed on that slot. You have 4 slots at the start, of which 3 are in the Clan Bag, and 1 is the equipped slot. To save a clan to the bag while rerolling, click on Save on the left side of the reroll menu.

To change to one of the clans that you have in your bag, click on Clan Bag on the left and select the clan that you want to switch to. The clan from your bag will be swapped with the one you had equipped. Again, the maximum you can have is 3 clans saved in the bag and 1 clan equipped.

How to Get Clan Rerolls in Jujutsu Zero

You can get clan rerolls in Jujutsu Zero by completing various in-game content and by claiming codes. Generally, it’s best that you redeem any codes that are available, as those are the easiest rerolls you’ll get. You can get all the codes on the Jujutsu Zero Discord server.

Jujutsu Zero Clan Tier List FAQ

What are the best clans in JZ? The overall best clans in Jujutsu Zero are Sukuna, which provides the best offensive buffs, and Tengen, which provides the best defensive buffs.

What are the best Special Grade clans in JZ? The best Special Grade clans in Jujutsu Zero are Zen’in and Geto, providing excellent offensive buffs with negligent debuffs.

What are the best Grade 1 clans in JZ? The best Grade 1 clans in Jujutsu Zero are Fushiguro and Abe, with Fushiguro being a slightly better choice.

