The Forge Maze Guide [Daily Updates]

The maze is a special location in the third area (Frostpire Expanse) in The Forge. In the maze, there is a merchant, selling unique blueprints and items, as well as enemies that you’ll need to defeat to unlock one of the best pickaxes in that area. To help you navigate it, here is the complete guide to the maze in The Forge Roblox experience.

Recommended Videos

How to Reach The Maze in The Forge

Image by Gamepur

To reach the maze in The Forge, you’ll need to have at least 1 Coinite, which drops from Medium Red Crystals, Large Red Crystals, Hearts of the Island (all located in the Raven Cave within the Frostpire Expanse). Once you have the Coinite, talk to the Ferry Operator on the south end of the island, and he will teleport you to the maze’s entrance. There is a zone of water around the maze that’ll kill you if you are in it, making swimming to the maze impossible.

The Forge Maze Day 2 Guide

Go forward until you reach the first T-junction and turn right (→) .

. Continue going forward until you reach the second T-junction and turn left (←) .

. Continue to the third fork in the road, and go left (←) to reach the Merchant .

to reach the . Go down the road past the Merchant and turn left (←) on the next T-junction.

and turn on the next T-junction. Continue to the fifth fork in the road and go left (←) .

. Continue to the sixth fork on the road and take the first road to the right (→) .

. Keep going forward until you reach the seventh fork and turn right (→) .

. On the last fork, continue forward (↑) to reach the Heavenly Pickaxe location. Image via The Forge Discord

Merchant Location & Shop Details

Image by Gamepur

The Merchant is one of the core NPCs within the maze who sells unique items and blueprints. The merchants’ shop resets every 24 hours, allowing you to restock on some of the items. Here are all of the items the Merchant sells and their prices:

Item Description Price

Fungi’s Potion

(Stock: 5) +20% Mining Speed, +15% Mining Damage, and +15% Luck Boost for 600 seconds. $17,500

Knight Spear Contains a hidden recipe for the Knight Spear. Use it to obtain the recipe. $320,000

Colossal Gemblade Contains a hidden recipe for the Colossal Gemblade. Use it to obtain the recipe. $500,000

Anchored Greatsword Contains a hidden recipe for the Anchored Greatsword. Use it to obtain the recipe. $440,000

Colossal Terrorblade Contains a hidden recipe for the Colossal Terrorblade. Use it to obtain the recipe. $470,000

Heavenly Pickaxe Location, How to Unlock, & Stats

Image by Gamepur

At the end of the maze, you’ll find the Heavenly Pickaxe altar, with two NPCs standing in front of it. You’ll need to talk to them and complete three quests to unlock the Heavenly Pickaxe for purchase. Here are all the quests and their requirements:

Maze Quest 1 Kill Skeleton Pirate x10 Kill Chuthlu x2

Maze Quest 2 Kill Skeleton Pirate x25 Kill Chuthlu x7

Maze Quest 3 Kill Skeleton Pirate x50 Kill Chuthlu x15



Heavenly Pickaxe Stats

Pickaxe Mine Power Luck Boost Rune SLots Price

Heavenly Pickaxe 725 +85% 4 $2,400,000

The Forge Maze FAQ

Does the maze layout change every day? Yes, the maze’s layout changes every day, and you’ll need 1 Coinite to enter it every time.

When do the merchant wares reset? Merchant wares reset every 24 hours, allowing you to buy potions again. The blueprint purchases don’t reset.

Is the Heavenly Pickaxe woth buying? Yes, the Heavenly Pickaxe is worth buying, though at that progression stage, the Dragon Head Pickaxe is a bit better stats-wise.

That does it for our The Forge maze guide. To learn more about this and other popular Roblox titles, make sure to visit the Roblox category here at Gamepur. Also, check out our Devil Hunter clans tier list, in case you’re playing that game as well!

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy