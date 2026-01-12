The Forge Maze Guide [Daily Updates]

The maze is a special location in the third area (Frostpire Expanse) in The Forge. In the maze, there is a merchant, selling unique blueprints and items, as well as enemies that you’ll need to defeat to unlock one of the best pickaxes in that area. To help you navigate it, here is the complete guide to the maze in The Forge Roblox experience.
How to Reach The Maze in The Forge
To reach the maze in The Forge, you’ll need to have at least 1 Coinite, which drops from Medium Red Crystals, Large Red Crystals, Hearts of the Island (all located in the Raven Cave within the Frostpire Expanse). Once you have the Coinite, talk to the Ferry Operator on the south end of the island, and he will teleport you to the maze’s entrance. There is a zone of water around the maze that’ll kill you if you are in it, making swimming to the maze impossible.
The Forge Maze Day 2 Guide
- Go forward until you reach the first T-junction and turn right (→).
- Continue going forward until you reach the second T-junction and turn left (←).
- Continue to the third fork in the road, and go left (←) to reach the Merchant.
- Go down the road past the Merchant and turn left (←) on the next T-junction.
- Continue to the fifth fork in the road and go left (←).
- Continue to the sixth fork on the road and take the first road to the right (→).
- Keep going forward until you reach the seventh fork and turn right (→).
- On the last fork, continue forward (↑) to reach the Heavenly Pickaxe location.
Merchant Location & Shop Details
The Merchant is one of the core NPCs within the maze who sells unique items and blueprints. The merchants’ shop resets every 24 hours, allowing you to restock on some of the items. Here are all of the items the Merchant sells and their prices:
|Item
|Description
|Price
Fungi’s Potion
(Stock: 5)
|+20% Mining Speed, +15% Mining Damage, and +15% Luck Boost for 600 seconds.
|$17,500
Knight Spear
|Contains a hidden recipe for the Knight Spear. Use it to obtain the recipe.
|$320,000
Colossal Gemblade
|Contains a hidden recipe for the Colossal Gemblade. Use it to obtain the recipe.
|$500,000
Anchored Greatsword
|Contains a hidden recipe for the Anchored Greatsword. Use it to obtain the recipe.
|$440,000
Colossal Terrorblade
|Contains a hidden recipe for the Colossal Terrorblade. Use it to obtain the recipe.
|$470,000
Heavenly Pickaxe Location, How to Unlock, & Stats
At the end of the maze, you’ll find the Heavenly Pickaxe altar, with two NPCs standing in front of it. You’ll need to talk to them and complete three quests to unlock the Heavenly Pickaxe for purchase. Here are all the quests and their requirements:
- Maze Quest 1
- Kill Skeleton Pirate x10
- Kill Chuthlu x2
- Maze Quest 2
- Kill Skeleton Pirate x25
- Kill Chuthlu x7
- Maze Quest 3
- Kill Skeleton Pirate x50
- Kill Chuthlu x15
Heavenly Pickaxe Stats
|Pickaxe
|Mine Power
|Luck Boost
|Rune SLots
|Price
Heavenly Pickaxe
|725
|+85%
|4
|$2,400,000
The Forge Maze FAQ
Yes, the maze’s layout changes every day, and you’ll need 1 Coinite to enter it every time.
When do the merchant wares reset?
Merchant wares reset every 24 hours, allowing you to buy potions again. The blueprint purchases don’t reset.
Is the Heavenly Pickaxe woth buying?
Yes, the Heavenly Pickaxe is worth buying, though at that progression stage, the Dragon Head Pickaxe is a bit better stats-wise.
That does it for our The Forge maze guide.
Published: Jan 12, 2026 08:43 am