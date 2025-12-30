Jujutsu Zero Cursed Technique Tier List [UPDATE 1]

Cursed techniques are the basic move sets your character will have in JZ (Jujutsu Zero), and they are arguably the most important part of your entire build. Therefore, it’s important that you use only the best CTs available. In our Jujutsu Zero cursed technique tier list below, we will rank all CTs from best to worst, provide details on their pros and cons, and explain which other CTs they combo with the best.

Recommended Videos

Jujutsu Zero Cursed Techniques Tier List – Best CTs Ranked

BEST CURSED TECHNIQUES S Shrine Limitless Blood Manipulation GOOD CURSED TECHNIQUES A Disaster Flames Disaster Tides Star Rage DECENT CURSED TECHNIQUES B Ratio Straw Doll WEAK CURSED TECHNIQUES C Cursed Speech Exploding Flesh Tiers Explained S Tier : The best cursed techniques in Jujutsu Zero, with OP skills and high damage.

: The best cursed techniques in Jujutsu Zero, with OP skills and high damage. A Tier : Very strong cursed techniques that aren’t as OP as the S-tier ones, but they can still work really well depending on your build.

: Very strong cursed techniques that aren’t as OP as the S-tier ones, but they can still work really well depending on your build. B Tier : Decent cursed techniques that you can use early on for an easier grind.

: Decent cursed techniques that you can use early on for an easier grind. C Tier: Weak cursed techniques that will underperform in virtually all scenarios.

In the tier list above is our general ranking of all cursed techniques in Jujutsu Zero right now. Rarer CTs are usually stronger, with better AoE, damage, and CC on their skills. You can learn more about each CT’s strengths, weaknesses, and best CT combos in the section below.

S Tier – Best Cursed Techniques in Jujutsu Zero

Cursed Technique Ranking Summary Best CT Combo

Shrine + Excellent AoE, damage, and range on all skills

+ Has the highest burst damage out of all CTs in Jujutsu Zero

+ Arguably the best cursed technique in the game

Limitless

Limitless + Very good damage, AoE, and CC on all its skills

+ The only cursed technique with a domain expansion right now

– Requires a lot of grinding to unlock all of its skills

Shrine

Blood Manipulation + Excellent range, AoE, and single-target damage

+ By far the best non-Special Grade cursed technique

– Isn’t as strong as Shrine or Disaster Flames

Shrine

A Tier – Good Cursed Techniques

Cursed Technique Ranking Summary Best CT Combo

Disaster Flames + Almost as good as Shrine regarding raw damage

+ Has very good range and AoE, making it OP for farming weaker enemies

– Most skills are mid compared to its special

Shrine

Disaster Tides + Big AoE, decent damage, and long CC on all skills

+ One of the best CTs for dealing with large groups of enemies

+ Fairly short cooldowns compared to other high-rarity CTs

– Skills can be difficult to aim and hit against mobile targets

– Doesn’t have as much damage potential as Shrine and some other CTs

Shrine

Star Rage + Good range, damage, AoE, and CC on all skills

+ A jack-of-all-trades CT that will perform decently well in every scenario

+ One of the best CTs to use early on and against weaker enemies

– Doesn’t excel at anything and isn’t as OP against strong enemies

Limitless

B Tier – Decent Cursed Techniques

Cursed Technique Ranking Summary Best CT Combo

Ratio + The best low-rarity cursed technique in Jujutsu Zero

+ Has a gap closer, big hitboxes/AoE on skills, and excellent damage

+ Fairly low cooldowns considering its high damage numbers

– Can’t compare to most high-rarity cursed techniques

Shrine

Straw Doll + Decent damage, AoE, and CC on most skills

+ One of the best low-rarity cursed techniques

– Short range and RNG make some skills hard to land

– Long-range CTs will easily kite Straw Doll users

Shrine

C Tier – Weak Cursed Techniques

Cursed Technique Ranking Summary Best CT Combo

Cursed Speech + Okayish AoE and low cooldowns

– Very short CC on all but one skill

– Doesn’t have as much burst damage as other CTs

– One of the overall worst cursed techniques in Jujutsu Zero

Shrine

Exploding Flesh – Deals damage to the user with Final Trick, which is really bad

– Has the lowest DPS out of all cursed techniques

– The overall worst CT in Jujutsu Zero

Shrine

How to Get Cursed Techniques in Jujutsu Zero

You get cursed techniques (CTs) in Jujutsu Zero by rolling on the CT gacha (star-shaped icon in the top-side menu). The gacha requires Lumens (in-game currency) to roll, and there are different banners with boosted rates for specific Special Grade CTs. You can equip two different cursed techniques at once from your inventory.

Image by Gamepur

Jujutsu Zero Cursed Techniques Tier List FAQ

What are the best cursed techniques in JZ? The best CTs in Jujutsu Zero are Shrine, Limitless, Blood Manipulation, and Disaster Flames.

What are the best non-special grade cursed techniques in JZ? The best non-special grade CTs in Jujutsu Zero are Blood Manipulation, Star Rage, and Ratio.

What is the best way to get Lumens? The best way to get Lumens is to use codes, which you can find on the Jujutsu Zero Discord server.

That does it for our Jujutsu Zero cursed techniques tier list. To learn more about the game, check out our Jujutsu Zero clans tier list. Also, see all our other guides in the Roblox section here at Gamepur, including our Anime Auto Chess tier list and Universal Tower Defense tier list.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy