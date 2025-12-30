Forgot password
Jujutsu Zero Cursed Technique Tier List [UPDATE 1]

The best Jujutsu Zero cursed techniques tier list!
Published: Dec 30, 2025 12:07 pm

Cursed techniques are the basic move sets your character will have in JZ (Jujutsu Zero), and they are arguably the most important part of your entire build. Therefore, it’s important that you use only the best CTs available. In our Jujutsu Zero cursed technique tier list below, we will rank all CTs from best to worst, provide details on their pros and cons, and explain which other CTs they combo with the best.

Jujutsu Zero Cursed Techniques Tier List – Best CTs Ranked

BEST CURSED TECHNIQUES
S
Shrine cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Shrine
Limitless cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Limitless
Blood Manipulation cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Blood Manipulation
GOOD CURSED TECHNIQUES
A
Disaster Flames cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Disaster Flames
Disaster Tides cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Disaster Tides
Star Rage cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Star Rage
DECENT CURSED TECHNIQUES
B
Ratio cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Ratio
Straw Doll cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Straw Doll
WEAK CURSED TECHNIQUES
C
Cursed Speech cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Cursed Speech
Exploding Flesh cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Exploding Flesh

Tiers Explained

  • S Tier: The best cursed techniques in Jujutsu Zero, with OP skills and high damage.
  • A Tier: Very strong cursed techniques that aren’t as OP as the S-tier ones, but they can still work really well depending on your build.
  • B Tier: Decent cursed techniques that you can use early on for an easier grind.
  • C Tier: Weak cursed techniques that will underperform in virtually all scenarios.

In the tier list above is our general ranking of all cursed techniques in Jujutsu Zero right now. Rarer CTs are usually stronger, with better AoE, damage, and CC on their skills. You can learn more about each CT’s strengths, weaknesses, and best CT combos in the section below.

S Tier – Best Cursed Techniques in Jujutsu Zero

Cursed TechniqueRanking SummaryBest CT Combo
Shrine cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Shrine		+ Excellent AoE, damage, and range on all skills
+ Has the highest burst damage out of all CTs in Jujutsu Zero
+ Arguably the best cursed technique in the game		Limitless cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Limitless
Limitless cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Limitless		+ Very good damage, AoE, and CC on all its skills
+ The only cursed technique with a domain expansion right now
Requires a lot of grinding to unlock all of its skills		Shrine cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Shrine
Blood Manipulation cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Blood Manipulation		+ Excellent range, AoE, and single-target damage
+ By far the best non-Special Grade cursed technique
Isn’t as strong as Shrine or Disaster Flames		Shrine cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Shrine

A Tier – Good Cursed Techniques

Cursed TechniqueRanking SummaryBest CT Combo
Disaster Flames cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Disaster Flames		+ Almost as good as Shrine regarding raw damage
+ Has very good range and AoE, making it OP for farming weaker enemies
Most skills are mid compared to its special		Shrine cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Shrine
Disaster Tides cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Disaster Tides		+ Big AoE, decent damage, and long CC on all skills
+ One of the best CTs for dealing with large groups of enemies
+ Fairly short cooldowns compared to other high-rarity CTs
Skills can be difficult to aim and hit against mobile targets
Doesn’t have as much damage potential as Shrine and some other CTs		Shrine cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Shrine
Star Rage cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Star Rage		+ Good range, damage, AoE, and CC on all skills
+ A jack-of-all-trades CT that will perform decently well in every scenario
+ One of the best CTs to use early on and against weaker enemies
Doesn’t excel at anything and isn’t as OP against strong enemies		Limitless cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Limitless

B Tier – Decent Cursed Techniques

Cursed TechniqueRanking SummaryBest CT Combo
Ratio cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Ratio		+ The best low-rarity cursed technique in Jujutsu Zero
+ Has a gap closer, big hitboxes/AoE on skills, and excellent damage
+ Fairly low cooldowns considering its high damage numbers
Can’t compare to most high-rarity cursed techniques		Shrine cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Shrine
Straw Doll cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Straw Doll		+ Decent damage, AoE, and CC on most skills
+ One of the best low-rarity cursed techniques
Short range and RNG make some skills hard to land
Long-range CTs will easily kite Straw Doll users		Shrine cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Shrine

C Tier – Weak Cursed Techniques

Cursed TechniqueRanking SummaryBest CT Combo
Cursed Speech cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Cursed Speech		+ Okayish AoE and low cooldowns
Very short CC on all but one skill
Doesn’t have as much burst damage as other CTs
One of the overall worst cursed techniques in Jujutsu Zero		Shrine cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Shrine
Exploding Flesh cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Exploding Flesh		 Deals damage to the user with Final Trick, which is really bad
Has the lowest DPS out of all cursed techniques
The overall worst CT in Jujutsu Zero		Shrine cursed technique in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Shrine

How to Get Cursed Techniques in Jujutsu Zero

You get cursed techniques (CTs) in Jujutsu Zero by rolling on the CT gacha (star-shaped icon in the top-side menu). The gacha requires Lumens (in-game currency) to roll, and there are different banners with boosted rates for specific Special Grade CTs. You can equip two different cursed techniques at once from your inventory.

How to get cursed techniques in the Jujutsu Zero Roblox experience
Image by Gamepur

Jujutsu Zero Cursed Techniques Tier List FAQ

What are the best cursed techniques in JZ?

The best CTs in Jujutsu Zero are Shrine, Limitless, Blood Manipulation, and Disaster Flames.


What are the best non-special grade cursed techniques in JZ?

The best non-special grade CTs in Jujutsu Zero are Blood Manipulation, Star Rage, and Ratio.


What is the best way to get Lumens?

The best way to get Lumens is to use codes, which you can find on the Jujutsu Zero Discord server.

That does it for our Jujutsu Zero cursed techniques tier list. To learn more about the game, check out our Jujutsu Zero clans tier list. Also, see all our other guides in the Roblox section here at Gamepur, including our Anime Auto Chess tier list and Universal Tower Defense tier list.

