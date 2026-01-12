Kanom Tokyo Clans Tier List & Guide [13’s Jason]

Clans in Kanom Tokyo provide you with permanent buffs regardless of your character’s race and are one of the most important things to roll for in the game. In the guide below, we will explain all the races, their buffs, pros, and cons, and rank them from best to worst. Here is our ultimate Kanom Tokyo clans tier list!

Recommended Videos

Kanom Tokyo Clan Tier List

BEST CLANS S Yoshimura VERY GOOD CLANS A Arima Noro Ken Kamishiro Suzaya DECENT CLANS B Oomori Tsukiyama Fueguchi Koutarou Kirishima USELESS CLANS C Tsuchigami Akegami Shirakawa Kurogane Ryuzaki Tiers Explained S Tier : The best clans in Kanom Tokyo, with the best bonuses for end-game builds.

: The best clans in Kanom Tokyo, with the best bonuses for end-game builds. A Tier : Very strong clans that you can safely stick with until you get the best clans.

: Very strong clans that you can safely stick with until you get the best clans. B Tier : Decent clans that don’t provide that good buffs, but aren’t useless either.

: Decent clans that don’t provide that good buffs, but aren’t useless either. C Tier: Useless clans that provide no buffs at all.

In the tier list above, we ranked all clans in Kanom Tokyo based on their overall strength and stats. Generally, Yoshimura is the best clan, especially due to its revive, and the only one worth using in the end-game. More details about each clan are in the section below.

S Tier – Best Clans in Kanom Tokyo

Clan Buffs Ranking Summary Yoshimura +15% Defense

+10% Max HP

Double Jump

Revive with 20% Max HP (once per life) + By far the best race in Kanom Tokyo

+ Gives excellent defensive buffs and utility

+ The revive you get is invaluable for PvP

A Tier – Very Good Clans

Clan Buffs Ranking Summary Arima +15% Damage

+10% Speed

Active skill that reduces vision/increases speed + Has a decent DPS buff and movement speed

+ The active will help you get away from enemies

– Yoshimura has a much better passive Noro +10% Max HP

Increased HP regen + Makes you very tanky, which is very good for PvP

– Doesn’t provide any offensive buffs Ken +15% Damage

+5% Defense

When <50% HP, gain +10% Speed (once per life) + Provides excellent combat stats

+ One of the best Legendary clans you can get

– The passive isn’t that great Kamishiro +50% Yen Gained

+25% EXP Gained + One of the best clans for progression

+ The extra EXP and Yen is very useful early on

– Isn’t that useful later into the game Suzaya +10% Cooldown Reduction

+5% Speed

Lower dash cooldown + Provides the best mobility bonuses out of all clans

– Doesn’t provide survivability/damage

B Tier – Decent Clans

Clan Buffs Ranking Summary Oomori +10% Damage + Decent damage buff for a low-rarity clan

– Can’t compare to Legendary+ clans Tsukiyama +5% Damage

+5% Defense + Decent overall buffs for a low-rarity clan

– Can’t compare to Legendary+ clans Fueguchi +10% Defense + Defense isn’t as OP as DMG, but it’s still useful

– Most other Rare clans are better Koutarou +5% Speed

+5% Defense – Speed and Defense are both low-priority stats

– One of the worst Rare clans you can get Kirishima +10% Speed – Only speed is not that useful

– The worst Rare clan in the game

C Tier – Useless Clans

Clan Buffs Ranking Summary Tsuchigami No buffs – Doesn’t provide any bonuses Akegami No buffs – Doesn’t provide any bonuses Shirakawa No buffs – Doesn’t provide any bonuses Kurogane No buffs – Doesn’t provide any bonuses Ryuzaki No buffs – Doesn’t provide any bonuses

How to Get Clan Spins in Kanom Tokyo

Image by Gamepur

You can get clan spins in Kanom Tokyo by using codes and by opening gacha items you receive as rewards when completing quests. However, the chance to get spins from gacha items is fairly low, making redeeming all available codes a very high priority.

Kanom Tokyo Clans FAQ

What is the best clan in Kanom Tokyo? The best clan in Kanom Tokyo is Yoshimura, providing defensive buffs, double jump, and revive.

What is the best way to get clan rerolls in Kanom Tokyo? The best way to get clan rerolls is to use codes, which you can find on the Kanom Tokyo Discord server.

Do clan buffs apply to both Ghouls and Humans? Yes, the clan buffs apply to both Ghouls and Humans.

That does it for our Kanom Tokyo clans guide and tier list. If you want to learn more about other popular titles, check out the other guides in the Roblox section here at Gamepur, including our Devil Hunter clans tier list and The Forge maze guide!

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy