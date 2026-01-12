Forgot password
Kanom Tokyo Clans Tier List & Guide [13’s Jason]

The best Kanom Tokyo clans tier list & guide!
Published: Jan 12, 2026 01:44 pm

Clans in Kanom Tokyo provide you with permanent buffs regardless of your character’s race and are one of the most important things to roll for in the game. In the guide below, we will explain all the races, their buffs, pros, and cons, and rank them from best to worst. Here is our ultimate Kanom Tokyo clans tier list!

Kanom Tokyo Clan Tier List

BEST CLANS
S
Yoshimura
VERY GOOD CLANS
A
Arima
Noro
Ken
Kamishiro
Suzaya
DECENT CLANS
B
Oomori
Tsukiyama
Fueguchi
Koutarou
Kirishima
USELESS CLANS
C
Tsuchigami
Akegami
Shirakawa
Kurogane
Ryuzaki

Tiers Explained

  • S Tier: The best clans in Kanom Tokyo, with the best bonuses for end-game builds.
  • A Tier: Very strong clans that you can safely stick with until you get the best clans.
  • B Tier: Decent clans that don’t provide that good buffs, but aren’t useless either.
  • C Tier: Useless clans that provide no buffs at all.

In the tier list above, we ranked all clans in Kanom Tokyo based on their overall strength and stats. Generally, Yoshimura is the best clan, especially due to its revive, and the only one worth using in the end-game. More details about each clan are in the section below.

S Tier – Best Clans in Kanom Tokyo

ClanBuffsRanking Summary
Yoshimura+15% Defense
+10% Max HP
Double Jump
Revive with 20% Max HP (once per life)		+ By far the best race in Kanom Tokyo
+ Gives excellent defensive buffs and utility
+ The revive you get is invaluable for PvP

A Tier – Very Good Clans

ClanBuffsRanking Summary
Arima+15% Damage
+10% Speed
Active skill that reduces vision/increases speed		+ Has a decent DPS buff and movement speed
+ The active will help you get away from enemies
Yoshimura has a much better passive
Noro+10% Max HP
Increased HP regen		+ Makes you very tanky, which is very good for PvP
Doesn’t provide any offensive buffs
Ken+15% Damage
+5% Defense
When <50% HP, gain +10% Speed (once per life)		+ Provides excellent combat stats
+ One of the best Legendary clans you can get
The passive isn’t that great
Kamishiro+50% Yen Gained
+25% EXP Gained		+ One of the best clans for progression
+ The extra EXP and Yen is very useful early on
Isn’t that useful later into the game
Suzaya+10% Cooldown Reduction
+5% Speed
Lower dash cooldown		+ Provides the best mobility bonuses out of all clans
Doesn’t provide survivability/damage

B Tier – Decent Clans

ClanBuffsRanking Summary
Oomori+10% Damage+ Decent damage buff for a low-rarity clan
Can’t compare to Legendary+ clans
Tsukiyama+5% Damage
+5% Defense		+ Decent overall buffs for a low-rarity clan
Can’t compare to Legendary+ clans
Fueguchi+10% Defense+ Defense isn’t as OP as DMG, but it’s still useful
Most other Rare clans are better
Koutarou+5% Speed
+5% Defense		 Speed and Defense are both low-priority stats
One of the worst Rare clans you can get
Kirishima+10% Speed Only speed is not that useful
The worst Rare clan in the game

C Tier – Useless Clans

ClanBuffsRanking Summary
TsuchigamiNo buffs Doesn’t provide any bonuses
AkegamiNo buffs Doesn’t provide any bonuses
ShirakawaNo buffs Doesn’t provide any bonuses
KuroganeNo buffs Doesn’t provide any bonuses
RyuzakiNo buffs Doesn’t provide any bonuses

How to Get Clan Spins in Kanom Tokyo

Kanom Tokyo clans reroll
Image by Gamepur

You can get clan spins in Kanom Tokyo by using codes and by opening gacha items you receive as rewards when completing quests. However, the chance to get spins from gacha items is fairly low, making redeeming all available codes a very high priority.

Kanom Tokyo Clans FAQ

What is the best clan in Kanom Tokyo?

The best clan in Kanom Tokyo is Yoshimura, providing defensive buffs, double jump, and revive.


What is the best way to get clan rerolls in Kanom Tokyo?

The best way to get clan rerolls is to use codes, which you can find on the Kanom Tokyo Discord server.


Do clan buffs apply to both Ghouls and Humans?

Yes, the clan buffs apply to both Ghouls and Humans.

That does it for our Kanom Tokyo clans guide and tier list. If you want to learn more about other popular titles, check out the other guides in the Roblox section here at Gamepur, including our Devil Hunter clans tier list and The Forge maze guide!

