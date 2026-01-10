Forgot password
Devil Hunter Clans Tier List & Guide [Release]

The best guide and tier list for clans in the Devil Hunter Roblox experience.
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Jan 9, 2026 08:52 pm

Your character’s clan in the Devil Hunter Roblox experience determines the basic stat bonuses and traits and is a core component of your build. In the guide below, we will cover the best clans, what they do, how to get rerolls, and other useful information. Scroll down, and let’s dive into our ultimate Devil Hunter clans tier list!

Devil Hunter Clans Tier List

BEST CLANS
S
Hayakawa
Kishimoto
Kishibe
VERY GOOD CLANS
A
Fujimoto
Higashiyama
Himeno
DECENT CLANS
B
Sawatari
Yoshida

Tiers Explained

  • S Tier: The best clans in Devil Hunter, providing the best stats and passives.
  • A Tier: Very good clans that can be the best options depending on your build, but aren’t as universally strong as the S-tier ones.
  • B Tier: Decent clans that can be good if you have the appropriate devil contract, but those contracts aren’t that OP.

In the tier list above is the general ranking of clans in Devil Hunters. Most clans provide no buffs, and we excluded those from the tier list so as not to clutter it (all no-buff clan names are listed below). Some clans give general buffs and traits, while some buff specific devil contracts. The better the buffs and the devil contracts they affect are, the better the clan. More info about each clan is in the section below.

S Tier – Best Clans in Devil Hunter

ClanEffectsRanking Summary
Hayakawa• Slightly reduces the requirements of all contracts.
• 10 Posture
• 30 Soul		+ Reduced contract requirements benefits all builds
+ Has very good total stat buffs
+ One of the best clans in the game
Kishimoto• Has stronger resolve and sanity scaling, and better resistance to contract debuffs.
• 10 Posture
• 25 Soul		+ Buffs various stats, including Posture and Soul
+ One of the best clans you can get in the game
Kishibe• Increased status resistance, soul drain resistance, and more damage to devils.
• 15 Posture
• 10 Health
• 20 Stamina		+ Better total stat buffs than most other clans
+ Has both offensive and defensive traits
+ One of the best overall clans in the game

A Tier – Very Good Clans

ClanEffectsRanking Summary
Fujimoto• Reduced stamina drain from skills.
• 10 Posture
• 10 Health
• 10 Stamina		+ Decent stat buffs for any build
+ Reduced stamina drain is a universally strong buff
Doesn’t excel at anything compared to some other clans
Higashiyama• Increased light weapon damage, mobility, and stamina restored on heavy attacks.
• 10 Mobility
• 20 Stamina		+ Can be the best option for light weapon users
+ Provides very good buffs in general
Not that strong for non-light weapon builds
Himeno• Reduces Ghost devil contract ability costs and strengthens Fear effects.+ Ghost devil is very strong, and this clan makes it even better
Doesn’t provide any stats or buffs for other devil contracts

B Tier – Decent Clans

ClanEffectsRanking Summary
Sawatari• Reduces Snake devil contract ability costs and lessens its penalties. Snake devil isn’t that strong
Doesn’t provide any bonuses if you don’t use the Snake devil contract
Yoshida• Reduces Octopus devil contract ability costs, strengthens Ink status, and resists obscurity. Ink devil isn’t in the game yet, making this clan useless

Clans With no Buffs

Common clans provide no buffs and there is a very high chance of getting one of them when rerolling your clan. Here are all the common clan names:

Takahashi | Yamamoto | Tanaka | Kobayashi | Matsumoto | Shimizu | Kawasaki | Ishikawa | Nakagawa | Hoshino | Inoue | Sakamoto | Hirano | Abe | Ueno | Kurosawa | Ono | Miyazaki | Shibata | Fukuda | Endo | Hara | Takagi | Saito | Morita | Sugimoto | Noguchi | Okamoto | Imai | Ando | Kudo | Fujii | Uehara | Shirakawa | Sasaki | Mizushima | Hoshikawa | Nagano | Tsukamoto | Tamura | Ichikawa | Yamaguchi | Harada | Kitagawa | Murakami | Fujisawa | Kaneko | Matsuda | Tsubaki | Oshiro | Sugawara | Matsui | Tokunaga | Hoshimoto | Nakata

How to Get Clan Rerolls in Devil Hunter

How to get clan rerolls/spins in the Devil Hunter Roblox experience
You can get clan rerolls by redeeming codes in the in-game phone app (click ‘N’ to open your phone) and by completing various game modes and earning rewards. Generally, it isn’t hard to get clan rerolls, and there is little reason to buy them with Robux.

Devil Hunter Clans FAQ

What are the best clans in Devil Hunter?

The best clans are Hayakawa, Kishibe, and Kishimoto.


Is rerolling clans with Robux worth it?

No, rerolling clans with Robux isn’t worth it, as you can get plenty of clan rerolls for free by playing the game and redeeming codes.


How to use clan rerolls?

To use clan rerolls, open your inventory, equip the clan reroll item, and then use it.

That does it for our Devil Hunter clans tier list and guide. For more information about this and other popular Roblox titles, including our Anime Auto Chess tier list and Universal Tower Defense best builds guide, check out the Roblox section here at Gamepur.

