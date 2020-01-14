Where to Find Evergreen Huckleberry in Red Dead Redemption 2

Plants play an essential role in Red Dead Redemption 2. You have the option to sell them when you return to town, but you can also use them to create potent pieces of equipment or to heal your main character. A useful plant resource you'll want to locate is Evergreen Huckleberry.

You can find it in two locations that close together in the game:

To the northwest of Saint Denis

To the southwest of Saint Denis

The middle of the Kamassa River

Bluewater Marsh

You can search all over the Kamassa River to find it, but these are some of the more notable locations. You can try sticking close to Saint Denis if you want to remain close to town, however, venturing out of it may provide you with the most success.

Make sure to run along the waterway with your horse to pick up all of these locations. If you want, you can start at the north of Bluewater Marsh and then work your way down toward Saint Denis.

You might find it useful to keep a little bit of this plant on you at all times. When your character consumes it, they recover some of their health core, which is always a good thing to have available to you. Otherwise, you want to use it to make Predator Bait or Potent Predator Bait.

