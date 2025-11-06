OverField Tier List & Reroll Guide [Global Release]

OverField is an action RPG game with plenty of different characters to unlock and content to clear. However, not all characters are equally strong or as worth getting. So, to help you out, we created this ultimate OverField tier list and reroll guide, ranking all characters from best to worst, and a tutorial on how to get a good starting account. Scroll down and let’s dive in!

OverField Characters Tier List

BEST CHARACTERS S Aurele Flavoure Nicy Shirley VERY STRONG CHARACTERS A Chokma Miao Lynn Fey Kobushi Cacao DECENT CHARACTERS B Lexy Dove Antutu S Tier : Aurele, Flavoure, Nicy, and Shirley are the best characters in OverField, with plenty of damage and utility in their kits.

: Aurele, Flavoure, Nicy, and Shirley are the best characters in OverField, with plenty of damage and utility in their kits. A Tier : Chokma, Miao, Lynn, Fey, Kobushi, and Cacao are all very strong characters, with versatile kits, though they are not as OP as the S-tier ones.

: Chokma, Miao, Lynn, Fey, Kobushi, and Cacao are all very strong characters, with versatile kits, though they are not as OP as the S-tier ones. B Tier: Lexy, Dove, and Antutu are decent characters that will perform decently well across all game content, but can’t really compare to S/A-tier characters due to their mediocre kits.

S Tier Characters

Character Explanation

Aurele Aurele is an AoE DPS/support who excels at dealing damage and slowing multiple enemies while staying safe. Also, once you’ve obtained her Promotion Level III, her ultimate Heals allies it passes through, making her even more valuable if your team doesn’t have enough healing by default.

Flavoure Flavoure is one of the best AoE DPS/debuffers in OverField, with excellent burst damage and extra damage dealt for the whole party through debuffs she applies. Her second skill also immobilizes enemies, making it easier for you to burst them down. Her biggest downside is that to become truly OP, you’ll need plenty of her duplicates.

Nicy Nicy is an AoE DPS/buffer who provides allies with ATK Boosts (Promotion Level II) while CC-ing and dealing massive burst damage to enemies with her skills. Also, at Promotion Level V, she can self-buff, increasing her Crit Rate and Crit DMG massively. She is really strong, but does require quite a few duplicates to unlock her potential.

Shirley Shirley is not only the best SR character in OverField, but one of the best AoE DPS/CC characters in general. Her DPS and burst damage are extremely good, but her main gimmick is that she can stop time, freezing enemies and allowing for uninterrupted damage-dealing. She is simply OP and your top priority when it comes to SR character upgrades.

A Tier Characters

Character Explanation

Chokma Chokma is an AoE DPS/CC who can gather enemies with her skills and CC them, while dealing massive damage. She is really strong and one of the overall best CC characters, though her best skill/Promotion effects rely on you to land Perfect Parries, which requires a bit of skill.

Miao Miao is an AoE DPS/support who stacks Burn while healing allies (Promotion Level II) and slowing enemies (Promotion Level V). Her sustained DPS is very good, though her burst damage is one of the lowest in the whole game. Her biggest pro is that she doesn’t require many duplicates to do what she does well.

Lynn Lynn is an DPS/breaker/support who deals very good damage/break with her versatile kit, while providing allies with DPS buffs and heals. Her main downsides are that some of her best perks are locked behind Promotion Level upgrades, and that, compared to other DPS/supports, she doesn’t really excel at anything.

Fey Fey is a fairly competent SR melee DPS, especially for the early game when you won’t have that many SSRs available. She has a mix of AoE and single-target damage, as well as some buffs in her kit, depending on her Promotion Level. She is pretty versatile, though outclassed by most SSR DPS characters.

Kobushi Kobushi is a melee DPS who specializes in self-healing/self-buffing as well as damage-dealing, making her one of the best beginner characters to use. Plus, she doesn’t require any duplicates to perform well. She is just really solid and self-sufficient, though compared to SSR DPSs, she isn’t that OP.

Cacao Cacao is one of the best buffers/healer in OverField, providing a 50% ATK Boost for allies with her Energizing Drink, as well as AoE Healing (requires Promotion Level II). She is really good in case your team does need a buffer, but in case you’re lacking DPS, she will be far from the best option.

B Tier Characters

Character Explanation

Lexy Lexy is a DPS/CC character with the ability to shackle and stun enemies. Her kit is pretty decent, but compared to Chokma, who just has a better gather skill, she is pretty underwhelming. However, she does deal a bit more burst damage.

Dove Dove is a buffer/healer/DPS who provides allies with Movement Speed, Damage Reduction, and Healing, while lowering enemy Movement Speed and dealing respectable AoE damage. He has a lot of utility in his kit, but compared to other SR buffers/supports, he is just worse regarding offensive buffs, and you’ll want those much more often.

Antutu Antutu is a DPS/CC/support who provides allies with heals while slowing/stunning and dealing respectable AoE damage to enemies with her skills. Both her CC and damage are decent, but compared to the meta characters, she doesn’t provide enough value to be used on most end-game teams.

How to Reroll in OverField

Rerolling your account in OverField takes around 10-20 minutes and is recommended to do, as the pull chances for SSRs are only 1% and you’ll want to start with at least two decent ones. Here is a step-by-step walkthrough on how to reroll your account:

Download OverField from the official website or using your device’s app store. Log in as a Guest and complete the tutorial. Collect the rewards from all the events and promotions. Pull on the Exclusive/Regular Recruitment banners. IMPORTANT: Do not pull on the Beginner’s Backup banner just yet. You can always do that for a guaranteed SSR after you’ve already rerolled your account. If you didn’t get any good characters, delete your data, and reroll again. Once you’ve acquired a good account and are done rerolling, bind your account to preserve the data.

Reroll Tier List

BEST REROLL CHARACTERS S Aurele Flavoure GOOD REROLL CHARACTERS A Nicy Chokma Miao DECENT REROLL CHARACTERS B Lynn Lexy S Tier : Aurele and Flavoure are the best characters to reroll for, as they require no dupes to be extremely OP.

: Aurele and Flavoure are the best characters to reroll for, as they require no dupes to be extremely OP. A Tier : Nicy, Chokma, and Miao are all good reroll options, and will perform well across all game content.

: Nicy, Chokma, and Miao are all good reroll options, and will perform well across all game content. B Tier: Lynn and Lexy aren’t that strong early on, especially if you can’t get duplicates, so they are low-priority reroll options.

OverField Tier List FAQ

Q: What are the best SSR characters? A: The best SSR characters are Aurele, Flavoure, Nicy, and Chokma. Other SSRs are decent, though they require more duplicates to work as well as these four.

Q: What are the best SR characters? A: The best SR characters are Shirley, Fey, Kobushi, and Cacao. All four have their pros and cons, though Shirley is by far the best out of all of them, with an OP time stop ability and high burst damage.

Q: What are the best characters to reroll for? A: The best characters to reroll for are Aurele, Flavoure, and Nicy, as all three are very good SSRs and fairly future-proof.

Q: How long does it take to reroll your account? A: It takes around 10-20 minutes to reroll your account per reroll.

Q: What are the SSR odds? A: The odds for pulling an SSR character in OverField are 1%, making it a fairly low pull-rate gacha. However, there aren’t that many characters in the game yet, which will make collecting them all a lot easier.

