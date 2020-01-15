When Is HuniePop 2 Expected to Come Out?

HuniePop has become an internet sensation thanks to YouTubers playing it and cringing when things get hot and heavy for the characters they date. Thanks to successful sales, developer HuniePot eventually released a spin-off game HunieCam Studio and announced a sequel for HuniePop in the works.

A new trailer has just been released with a new title HuniePop 2 Double Date, showcasing the game’s new setting and that you can double date two girls. New and old characters will make a return as well, bringing a variety of girls to hang out with on the luxurious vacation getaway.

The game’s release is confirmed as “soon,” but how soon can we expect? If we were to judge by the first game’s release date, Jan. 19th, then we might expect something like that as the first HuniePop will be out five years ago.

There is also a plausible deduction that the game can come out on Valentine’s Day instead. As it centers around romance, releasing HuniePop 2 on the holiday would be a smart marketing idea, since the first HuniePop had an update on the same day.

If we’re going the extra mile, it would be a funny but cruel joke if the game were to be released in November, but that would probably be stretching it since it would be a long 10 months. Or perhaps the game will just drop unexpectedly to throw off fans of the game.

Hopefully, the “coming soon” date will be sometime this month or next month for Valentine’s Day.

