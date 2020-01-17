How To Get Dragon Balls and Summon Shenron in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - Shenron's Favorite Trophy

A Dragon Ball Z game without Dragon Balls would be a Z game, so rest assured that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot does, in fact, contain some of the all-powerful items that everyone in the series is obsessed with. If you find seven Dragon Balls, you can summon Shenron, and make a wish. If you do this ten times, you will complete the "Shenron's Favorite" achievement.

The first thing you will need to do is play through the main story until you finish the Frieza Saga. This unlocks the Dragon Balls in your game, and they will begin to appear in your world.

Up next, finding the Dragon Balls. This is interesting, as their locations are different for every player. The Dragon Balls will randomly appear in your game. They will be marked on the map as orange balls, so thankfully, finding them is not difficult. Just explore the world until you discover them, and try not to fast travel for a while to ensure you don't miss any.

Once you get seven of them, go the main menu, then select the Dragon Balls option. He, you will find a list of all the wishes that you can make to Shenron. These include fighting a story boss again, getting Z Orbs, money, or rare items.

Once you have made a wish, the Dragon Balls will disappear from your game for 20 minutes. This is counted as time played, so you can't just close down the game for a while. After 20 minutes, the balls will reappear, and you can track down seven more to make another wish.

Remember, it will take ten wishes to complete the "Shenron's Favorite" trophy.

