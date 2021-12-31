When is Zhongli’s birthday in Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact, all the playable characters have a birthday that provides special rewards for travelers over the year. Zhongli celebrates his birthday on December 31, just one day before the New Year. The birthday mail contains a written letter by Keqing and some special rewards delivered by him. You’ll get 1 Dream Solvent and 1 Slow-Cooked Bamboo Shoot Soup.

The Dream Solvent is a consumable item that allows you to change Character Level-Up Materials. The Slow-Cooked Bamboo Shoot Soup is a food item that restores 34% of max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5 seconds for 30 seconds.

Zhongli’s Birthday Letter

Before I had even noticed, it is now the last day of the year.

It’s a rather special day, which not only marks the end of one year but the beginning of another. I dwell in contemplation every time this day comes.

Time, history… Everything that flows in this world comes together in the last moment of this day.

Whether strong waves or a trickle… They move on undeterred.

You’ve certainly been to a lot of places and done many things this year. Your presence is like a clear mirror on the earth.

A mirror can reveal a person’s nature, reflect highs and lows of emotions, and illuminate the souls of heaven and earth.

On this special day, I too would like to see this world’s mirror.

For someone who has journeyed for a long time, perhaps it is time to pause and take a break. If you are available, I hope we can meet up.

Conversation over tea will be sure to lift your spirits.