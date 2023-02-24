After the latest Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 update, players can no longer defy the laws of physics

In the latest patch to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, Raven Software addressed some glaring issues affecting the still successful free-to-play Battle Royale. Two of the most interesting involve both the AI enemies and players’ ability to move through solid objects to reach otherwise unintended areas. The AI could do it around Ashika Island in the DMZ mode, putting players at unexpected risk. More damningly, players could do it during actual matches on the Island, peeking, shooting, and otherwise moving through solid walls to gain an unfair advantage. Both issues have been fixed.

📢 A #Warzone2 update has gone live with Weapon & Attachment Adjustments and Bug Fixes!



The Season 02 Patch Notes have been amended: https://t.co/iKQx5hug4P pic.twitter.com/z9lVqB5LzG — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) February 24, 2023

Additionally, there were a bunch of weapon balancing changes, mainly to the battle rifle class, with a mix of nerfs and buffs to either shake up the meta or bring overperforming options to heel. One particular weapon fix will undoubtedly give the sniper rifle enjoyers something to talk about. No more will Incendiary Rounds give snipers the ability to one-tap players. The power to do so legitimately was removed midway through the original Warzone’s lifecycle, and now that this bug’s been fixed, it’s out of Warzone 2.0 as well.

There were other fixes to both the Battle Royale and DMZ modes, as well. These include patching out the ability to mistakenly get more attachments on a gun than expected, a fix for Loadout Drop markers not equipping to the proper slot, and several UI, UX, and in-match activity errors were corrected, among other updates.

Both Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II got a recent injection of new content with Season 2, with new weapons, maps, the Path of the Ronin event, and more. Whether these additions will be good for the game long-term or if the updates coming in the rumored 2023 title will break everything wide open is still to be seen.