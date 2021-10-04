Akuoumaru in Genshin Impact – how to get it, stats, ascension materials

Genshin Impact has a set of new weapons through the version 2.2 update, including a shiny new four-star called Akuoumaru. This claymore looks wonderfully aquatic, with different shades of blue jetting across the weapon, and should be a stylish way to increase damage for your claymore characters.

As of this writing, it’s not yet officially known how to obtain the Akuoumaru weapon. However, the weapon was announced alongside the new five-star banner weapon, the Polar Star, meaning it’ll likely become available as a featured banner weapon.

Akuoumaru’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 Base ATK, 510 at Level 90

Secondary Stat: ATK%

Secondary Stat level: 9% at Level 1, 41.3% at Level 90

Passive – Watatsumi Wavewalker: For each point of a team’s maximum Energy, the wielder of the Akuoumaru gains a 0.12 percent increase to their Elemental Burst DMG. A maximum of 40 percent increased DMG can be gained through this passive.

Ascension Materials

To upgrade the Akuoumaru, you will need the following Materials:

Level 20 x3 Coral Branch of a Distant Sea, x3 Concealed Claw, x2 Old Hanguard, x5000 Mora Level 40 x3 Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea, x12 Concealed Claw, x8 Old Hanguard, x15000 Mora Level 50 x6 Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea, x6 Concealed Unguis, x6 Kageuchi Handguard, x20000 Mora Level 60 x3 Jade Branch of a Distant Sea, x12 Concealed Unguis, x9 Kageuchi Handguard, x30000 Mora Level 70 x6 Jade Branch of a Distant Sea, x9 Concealed Talon, x6 Famed Handguard, x35000 Mora Level 80 x4 Golden Branch of a Distant Sea, x18 Concealed Talon, x12 Famed Handguard, x45000 Mora

Is the Akuoumaru any good?

The Akuoumaru is in direct competition with the Luxurious Sea-Lord, a free four-star claymore obtained during the Moonchase Festival event. It has a higher base ATK but a lower ATK% substat, with a passive that also increases the burst damage of claymore characters.

Similar to the Luxurious Sea-Lord, this weapon fits on characters that deal lots of burst damage, like Beidou and Chongyun. This weapon will likely be an improvement for the Luxurious Sea-Lord, especially once you get higher refinements. However, the Luxurious Sea-Lord is a free weapon, and it’s generally advised for players to avoid the weapon banner when possible. In other words, you’ll be perfectly fine with the Luxurious Sea-Lord without risking Primogems for this banner pull.