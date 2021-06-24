How to pre-order Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Bonuses and editions guide

Ready to hop on some derelict space ships, and take out waves of xenomorphs and corrupted synthetics? If you are, you’re probably some time on August 24, 2021, to play the upcoming cooperative shooter Aliens: Fireteam Elite. With a couple of editions to choose from, this guide will help you choose which version of the game to grab on launch, as well as detail the pre-order bonuses you’ll earn for buying the game early.

Standard and Deluxe Editions

Image via Aliens: Fireteam Elite website

There are a total of two editions for Aliens: Fireteam Elite: the Standard Edition, and the Deluxe Edition. As you could have guessed, there isn’t much to the Standard Edition. It simply comes with the game and will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One. It retails for $39.99 for all platforms.

The Aliens: Fireteam Elite Deluxe Edition comes with loads of cosmetic goodies, as well as a weapon based on Hicks’ shotgun from the film Aliens. Here is everything included in the Deluxe Edition:

Heirloom Standoff Shotgun

Classic and Classic Elite armor kit kkins – 10, two for each class

Classic ballistic and classic headset helmets

Vintage Sulaco cap head accessory

Weapon colors – Chrome plated, digital urban, desert, and blue camo

Weapon decal – Caution stripe

Emotes – “Look Into My Eye” and “Sloppy Salute”

Challenge Cards – Pack of nine random cards

Additionally, the Deluxe Edition includes the Endeavor Pass, which gives you access to four additional full DLC bundles scheduled to release in the future. This version retails for $69.99 on all platforms.

Pre-order bonuses

Screenshot via Aliens: Fireteam Elite website

No matter which version you purchase, you’ll earn some pre-order bonuses for buying the game early. If you pre-order now, you can get the Hardened Marine Pack, which comes with a few cosmetic items, as well as an emote. Here is everything that comes in the pre-order bonus:

Digital red camo weapon color

Weapon decal pack

“Chestburster” taunt emote

Bandana accessory

As long as you purchase the game before its August 24 launch date, you be able to get these extra goodies.