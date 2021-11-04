All accessibility features in Forza Horizon 5

Driving around in Forza Horizon 5 is thrilling, but there is so much more to do than race around Mexico. The Horizon series is way more than just driving ridiculously fast; the games are nice to look at and peaceful if you go for a nice drive through the countryside. However, racing games can lead to motion sickness, and to ensure everyone is able to experience the game, Playground Games specifically focused on adding accessibility features so players can tailor their gameplay how they see fit.

Accessibility

Game Speed Modification setting allows players to play Forza Horizon 5 at a reduced speed when playing offline.

High Contrast mode changes the colors to make menus and text easier to read.

Color Blindness assists players with color blindness to better visualize game elements.

Audio

Subtitles can be turned on and off.

Font size can be increased.

Adjust background opacity.

Highlight key words.

The screen reader will narrorate text, buttons, and other elements aloud.

Text-to-speech and speech-to-text options for players that want to participate in Voice Chat and either need to send synthesized voice or receive voice chat as synthesized text.

Text

You can set how long notifications remain on the screen.

Playground Games is also working on American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL) support for cinematics in Forza Horizon 5. The feature will include a picture-in-picture display on the bottom of the screen of an ASL/BSL interpreter during cutscenes.