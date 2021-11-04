How to change to automatic or manual shifting in Forza Horizon 5

If you want a more challenging and competitive Forza Horizon 5 experience, you might want to use manual shifting. Manual shifting offers more precision with regards to how you control the vehicle, but it is more challenging than automatic. So, how do you change the shifting settings? Let’s go over the details.

To change the shift settings, you will need to go into the Pause menu. From here, you will need go to ‘Settings’ in the Campaign portion of the menu.

Once you have done that, select the ‘Difficulty’ tab. Here, you will be able to change a number of settings, including the actual Drivatar (i.e. AI driver) difficulty, driving assist preset settings, and the shift settings. To change the shift settings, scroll down to the ‘Shifting.’ To set it to auto shifting, make sure to keep it at, or change it to Automatic, For manual shifting, set it to Manual.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Automatic shifting does not require to physically change gears. This basically means that you can press and hold RT to accelerate, and not have to worry about shifting gears in order to gain added velocity. Manual shifting requires the player to do so, but overall, it can be more effective in racing events. Why? It will allow you to get a better sense as to how the vehicle runs, and physically control how fast or slow you want to go.