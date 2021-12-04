All Aether Current locations in Mare Lamentorum in Final Fantasy XIV

Mare Lamentorum is a massive zone in Final Fantasy XIV. The fourth zone that you visit, immediately after completion of Garlemald, Mare Lamentorum is a circular zone, with a massive obelisk in the middle. To prevent spoilers, we won’t discuss the zone itself, but know that navigating around the zone throughout your time here will be a pain point. If you’re looking to grab all of the Aether Currents in the least painful way possible, we’ve got you covered. Aether Currents, as always, are split into 10 overworld currents, and 5 quest currents.

The 5 quest Aether Currents can be located on your map as you progress through the main story, indicated by a Quest Icon with a plus symbol on it — except for the final one, which is given as a reward for finishing the Main Story Quest in the zone. However, to find the overworld Aether Currents, you have to do some searching yourself. By accessing your Aether Compass — no longer a key item, but instead placed in the Collections tab, under the Duty section of your menu — you can find the general location of the closest Aether Current to your character.

To reach the northern Aether Currents, you will have to complete the first trial and progress the Main Story Quest to unlock Bestways Burrow. It won’t take you that long — the longest part will probably be clearing the trial and watching the cutscenes. Be aware that Bestways Burrow has a lot of vertical space to traverse, and only one elevator, which is gated behind the Main Story Quest.