All Aether Current locations in Thavnair in Final Fantasy XIV

The Aether Currents you find in Final Fantasy XIV give you access to flying mounts. So long as you’ve collected all of the Aether Currents in a given region, any mount you use will be able to fly, making travel in that area much more effortless. But you need to locate all of the Aether Currents, and each area has unique ones in separate locations. These are all the Aether Current locations you can find in Thavnair in Final Fantasy XIV.

Many of the Aether Currents are tied to Main Scenario progression. Right now, we have not completed the Main Scenario for Endwalker, and we’re slowly adding to the known Aether Current locations. You can expect regular updates on this map about their known area locations, along with what quests you need to complete to find all of them. Each area should contain 15 Aether Currents.

The Shroud of the Samgha and Night’s Watch are partially locked behind Main Scenario content. If you want to reach these areas to unlock all of the Aether Currents, you’ll need to work your way through the Endwalker story. The further you progress, the closer you’ll get, and this area will open up for you.