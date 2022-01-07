All Agent Neon skills and abilities in Valorant

Neon is a new Agent making her way to Valorant. From the Philipines, Neon uses the intense speed she is capable of to discharge bursts of bioelectric radiance. She quick darts ahead of her team to catch enemies out of position, taking them down at lightning speed.

Neon will release on January 11, join the rest of the game’s Agent in tactical battles and power struggles.

Abilities:

(E) High Gear

Official Tool Tip INSTANTLY channel Neon’s power for increased speed. When charged, ALT FIRE to trigger an electric slide. Slide charge resets every two kills.

Power Fantasy Neon channels radianite-infused bioelectric charge into the synapses of her leg muscles, making them fire at supernaturally high speeds. This allows her to sprint exceptionally fast for as long as she has bioelectric charge to draw from.



(Q) Relay Bolt

Official Tool Tip INSTANTLY throw an energy bolt that bounces once. Upon hitting each surface, the bolt electrifies the ground below with a concussive blast.

Power Fantasy Neon forces a burst of radianite-infused electricity from the palm of her hand. The electrical burst creates a brief field of static electricity that delivers a fierce zap to anyone caught in it.



(C) Fast Lane

Official Tool Tip FIRE two energy lines forward on the ground that extend a short distance or until they hit a surface. The lines rise into walls of static electricity that block vision and damage enemies passing through them.

Power Fantasy Neon expels built up radianite-infused bioelectrical charge from both her hands at once. The compressed electrical charges run in lines along the ground, then ionize with the air in a quick burst into parallel walls of pure plasmic lightning. Neon can run through this electrical tunnel, unseen by the enemy. Any enemies that pass through the lightning walls get shocked.



(X) Overdrive