All Agent Neon skills and abilities in Valorant
Fast as lightning.
Neon is a new Agent making her way to Valorant. From the Philipines, Neon uses the intense speed she is capable of to discharge bursts of bioelectric radiance. She quick darts ahead of her team to catch enemies out of position, taking them down at lightning speed.
Neon will release on January 11, join the rest of the game’s Agent in tactical battles and power struggles.
Abilities:
(E) High Gear
- Official Tool Tip
- INSTANTLY channel Neon’s power for increased speed. When charged, ALT FIRE to trigger an electric slide. Slide charge resets every two kills.
- Power Fantasy
- Neon channels radianite-infused bioelectric charge into the synapses of her leg muscles, making them fire at supernaturally high speeds. This allows her to sprint exceptionally fast for as long as she has bioelectric charge to draw from.
(Q) Relay Bolt
- Official Tool Tip
- INSTANTLY throw an energy bolt that bounces once. Upon hitting each surface, the bolt electrifies the ground below with a concussive blast.
- Power Fantasy
- Neon forces a burst of radianite-infused electricity from the palm of her hand. The electrical burst creates a brief field of static electricity that delivers a fierce zap to anyone caught in it.
(C) Fast Lane
- Official Tool Tip
- FIRE two energy lines forward on the ground that extend a short distance or until they hit a surface. The lines rise into walls of static electricity that block vision and damage enemies passing through them.
- Power Fantasy
- Neon expels built up radianite-infused bioelectrical charge from both her hands at once. The compressed electrical charges run in lines along the ground, then ionize with the air in a quick burst into parallel walls of pure plasmic lightning. Neon can run through this electrical tunnel, unseen by the enemy. Any enemies that pass through the lightning walls get shocked.
(X) Overdrive
- Official Tool Tip
- Unleash Neon’s full power and speed for a short duration. FIRE to channel the power into a deadly lightning beam with high movement accuracy. The duration resets on each kill.
- Power Fantasy
- Neon unleashes all of the excess radianite-infused bioelectric charge she’s stored up in her battery-pack mechanism strapped to her back. The electricity surges through her body at uncontainable levels. Neon channels all this incredible charge into the tips of her fingers, then expels it as bolts of radianite lightning which electrocute anyone it makes contact with.