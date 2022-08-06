All Agumon Digivolutions in Digimon Survive

Agumon has the most complex Digivolution lines in Digimon Survive. He is the partner Digimon for your main character and has access to over three evolution lines, with each line branching out onto other evolutions.

Agumon’s Digivolutions

Most Digimon starts as the base Rookies and have the potential to Digivolve three times. Each proceeded form is labeled Champion, Ultimate, and Mega. What your partner Agumon turns into depends on the Karma you have. Three types of Karma exist in Digimon Survive — Morale, Harmony, and Wrathful. Your partner Agumon has three evolution lines based on whether highest Karma points you have.

If your Morale is the highest, your Agumon will evolve into the Champion form known as Greymon at the end of Part 1 in your fight against Dokugumon. If you have high Harmony, Agumon will instead transform into Tyrannomon. Agumon will transform into Tuskmon on high Wrathful Karma.

Agumon’s Ultimate and Mega forms also depend on the Karma you have. If you have high Morale, Agumon’s Ultimate form will be MetalGreymon, and his Mega will then be WarGreymon. High Harmony will transform Agumon into Triceramon and Dinorexmon, while High Wrathful will turn Agumon into Megadramon and Machinedramon. Your partner Agumon doesn’t stay on a specific evolution line; what he evolves into is determined by where your Karma lies. You could have had High Harmony when you unlocked Agumon’s Champion form and transformed into Tyrannomon, but then gain higher Morale Karma when you obtain his Ultimate form and Digivolve into MetalGreymon.

When you unlock one Digivolution for Agumon, you can evolve into it at any battle. Near the end of the game, Agumon can transform into Omnimon or Fanglongmon. Below is a simple diagram of your partner Agumon’s three evolutions and their corresponding Karma:

Morale (Vaccine): Greymon —> MetalGreymon —> WarGreymon

Greymon —> MetalGreymon —> WarGreymon Harmony (Data): Tyrannomon —> Triceramon —> Dinorexmon

Tyrannomon —> Triceramon —> Dinorexmon Wrathful (Virus): Tuskmon —> Megadramon —> Machinedramon

Exclusive Agumon Digivolutions

The Tuskmon/Wrathful Evolution line is exclusive to your partner Agumon. If you recruit any other Agumon on your adventure, that Agumon cannot evolve into Tuskmon. Likewise, your partner Agumon cannot transform into Cyclonemon, whereas other Agumons can. Partner Agumon will always revert to Rookie after every evolution, while other Agumons remain in their evolved forms. Other Agumons also have access to the Greymon and Tyrannomon lines.

Evolutions Exclusive to Non-partnered Agumon