Is there more than one Agumon in Digimon Survive?

Agumon is the mascot of the Digimon franchise and is the partner Digimon of the main protagonist in Digimon Survive. He’s the first Digimon you permanently recruit in Survive and remains by your side throughout your journey in the mysterious world. However, is there more than one Agumon running around that you can recruit? It’s not unreasonable to think that since there are multiple different versions of other Digimon in the game.

Are there other Agumon in Digimon Survive?

Screenshot via Gamepur

Agumon has a rare chance at appearing in Shadow Battles. Shadow Battles happen when you scan rooms with your phone’s camera while exploring. If you spot a distortion with your camera and interacting with it, you may have a Shadowy figure pop out. Fighting the shadowy figure will lead you to a battle with several enemy Digimon, and Agumon could be one of them. Agumon will potentially show up in Shadow Battles around Part 4. To differentiate your partner Agumon from other Agumon, your partner Agumon will have an icon of the protagonist’s face above its profile.

Related: How should you answer “When I see her like this, it’s…” with Aoi in the cafeteria in Digimon Survive?

How to recruit Agumon

When you face an Agumon in battle, you can recruit him with the Talk option in the fight menu. If you use Talk to have a conversation with the enemy Digimon, the enemy Digimon will ask you three questions. If you give them answers they want to hear, you can recruit them at the end of the conversation. There is a bar above showing how satisfied they are with your answers.

Below is a table with the best responses to give Agumon when talking:

Question Most Ideal Response Did you know? Taking a nap after stuffing your face is just the best! Yeah, the best! I want to do nothing but fun things! You too, right? Even more than you! This is my turf! Leave some food and get outta here! Hunt for yourself! Arrrrgh! Graaaargh! Anyone else just gets in my way! Let it simmer down. Aint you a frail-looking thing. You eating enough meat? I eat everything! Waiting around makes me wanna go crazy! I know what you mean. I’ll pulverize ya! Gwaaahahahahaaa! Nice, a tough one!

The difference between partner Agumon and other Agumon

Your partner Agumon can Digivolve in the middle of battles and will transform back into normal Agumon. Other Agumon can’t Digivolve during fights. You can unlock new Digivolutions for all your Digimon in the Status selection on the main menu. When you do unlock a Digivolution form for one of the other Agumon, they will remain in that form permanently until you unlock the next Digivolution.

For instance, if you unlock the Greymon evolution for one of the other Agumon, then that Agumon will remain Greymon. He will not change back to Agumon and can now only transform into the next Digivolution like MetalGreymon. Only partner Digimon will revert to their Rookie forms, while the other Digimon remain evolved.

Certain Digivolutions are exclusive to your partner Digimon and vice versa. All Agumon can Digivolve into Greymon and Tyrannomon, but only your partner Agumon can Digivolve into Tuskmon. Likewise, other Agumon can Digivolve into Cyclonemon while your partner Agumon cannot. The respective Agumon have access to Tuskmon’s and Cyclonemon’s evolutions.