All Apex Legends Post Malone Three Strikes Cosmetics
There are a slew of time limited cosmetics available to players in Apex Legends from the Three Strikes event, all of which are stunning.
Apex Legends’ Three Strikes mode totally changes the standard match format. Alongside the event is a selection of cosmetics designed in partnership with Post Malone and inspired by his tour outfits, which players can unlock during the time-limited event if they play enough.
While playing Three Strikes mode in Apex Legends, players will revive faster, remain alive when downed unless further damaged by enemies, and all teams can respawn twice. It’s a crazy shift of the standard rules that makes everything more friendly for casual players and gives everyone something to work towards for the short two-week period it’s live.
All Apex Legends Three Strikes Skins & Cosmetics
In the table below, we’ve listed every Three Strikes cosmetic available to players in Apex Legends and how to get them. Some of these are linked to sweepstakes, others to the in-game store, and more still, Twitch Drops. See below for information on how to earn Camo Credits and buy as many of these cosmetics as possible.
How to Get Three Strikes Cosmetics in Apex Legends
There are a few ways for players to pick up Three Strikes cosmetics in Apex Legends. The first and easiest is to buy them from the in-game store. Of course, this will end up costing players quite a bit of money and doesn’t get the most out of the new game mode.
The second way to get Three Strikes cosmetics is to pick them up by playing Apex Legends and earning Camo Credits. These can be gained by completing daily challenges during the Three Strikes event, providing players with up to 285 Camo Credits each day. Then, when players have earned enough, they can buy the cosmetics or skins they want from the Three Strikes store.
Finally, there are Apex Legends Three Strikes Twitch Drops. As per the official blog post on the event, players can get their hands on these by watching their favorite streamers play Apex Legends over the course of the event. There are five in total to collect, and they’re totally free for those who would be watching Twitch anyway.