All Apex Legends Post Malone Three Strikes Cosmetics

There are a slew of time limited cosmetics available to players in Apex Legends from the Three Strikes event, all of which are stunning.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends’ Three Strikes mode totally changes the standard match format. Alongside the event is a selection of cosmetics designed in partnership with Post Malone and inspired by his tour outfits, which players can unlock during the time-limited event if they play enough.

While playing Three Strikes mode in Apex Legends, players will revive faster, remain alive when downed unless further damaged by enemies, and all teams can respawn twice. It’s a crazy shift of the standard rules that makes everything more friendly for casual players and gives everyone something to work towards for the short two-week period it’s live.

All Apex Legends Three Strikes Skins & Cosmetics

In the table below, we’ve listed every Three Strikes cosmetic available to players in Apex Legends and how to get them. Some of these are linked to sweepstakes, others to the in-game store, and more still, Twitch Drops. See below for information on how to earn Camo Credits and buy as many of these cosmetics as possible.

Three Strikes CosmeticHow to Get it
ignite-sweepstakes-token-apex-legends-post-malone-event
Ignite Sweepstakes Token		Purchased for 25 Camo Credits from the Reward Shop
breakn-my-own-rules-cosmetic-apex-legends-post-malone-three-strikes
Breakin’ My Own Rules Holo		Purchased for 300 Camo Credits from the Reward Shop
all-eyes-on-you-holo-apex-legends-post-malone-three-strikes
All Eyes On You Holo		Purchased for 300 Camo Credits from the Reward Shop
camo-threat-flatline-skin-apex-legends-post-malomne-three-strikes
Camo Threat Flatline Skin		Purchased for 440 Camo Credits from the Reward Shop
rose-and-thorn-weapon-charm-apex-legends-post-malone-three-strikes
Rose and Thorn Weapon Charm		Purchased for 150 Camo Credits from the Reward Shop
5-battle-pass-stars-apex-legends-post-malone-three-strikes
5 Battle Pass Stars		Purchased for 375 Camo Credits from the Reward Shop
apex-pack-aopex-legends-post-malone-three-strikes
Apex Pack		Purchased for 100 Camo Credits from the Reward Shop
25-crafting-metals-apex-legends-post-malone-three-strikes
25 Crafting Metals		Purchased for 50 Camo Credits from the Reward Shop
Acid Wraith Bundle
acid-wraith-skin-apex-legends-post-malone-three-strikes
Acid Wraith Skin
incognito-wingman-skin-apex-legends-three-strikes-post-malone
Incognito Wingman Skin
treasure-bomb-universal-frame-apex-legends-post-malone-three-strikes
Treasure Bomb Universal Frame
universal-holo-lets-go-apexl-egends-three-strikes-post-malone
Let’s Go Universal Holo		Purchased for 3,000 Apex Coins from the Apex Legends Store
Touch of Style Bundle
touch-of-style-octane-skin-apex-legends-post-malone-three-strikes-
Touch of Style Octane Skin
sakura-classic-r-301-skin-apex-legends-three-strikes-post-malone
Sakura Classic R-301 Skin
poisoned-roots-universal-frame-apex-legends-three-strikes-post-malone
Poisoned Roots Universal Frame
show-up-act-out-universal-holo-apex-legends-three-strikes-post-malone
Show Up Act Out Universal Holo		Purchased for 3,000 Apex Coins from the Apex Legends Store
posty-sticker-bundles-apex-legends-three-strikes-post-malone
The Posty Sticker Pack & The Posty 20-Sticker Pack Bundle		Purchased for 300 and 2,000 Apex Coins from the Apex Legends Store Respectively
Hidden Blossoms Bundle
hidden-blossoms-horizon-skin-apex-legends-post-malone-three-strikes
Hidden Blossoms Horizon Skin
indivisible-prowler-skin-apex-legends-post-malone-three-strikes
Indivisible Prowler Skin
your-world-universal-frame-apex-legends-post-malone-three-strikes
Your World Universal Frame
i-like-it-good-moveuniversal-holo-apex-legends-three-strikes-post-malone
I Like It, Good Move Universal Holo		Purchased for 3,000 Apex Coins from the Apex Legends Store
Runaway Hit Bundle
runaway-hit-lifeline-skin-in-apex-legends-post-malone-three-strikes
Runaway Hit Lifeline Skin
pointed-swords-car-skin-apex-legends-post-malone-three-strikes
Pointed Swords CAR Skin
rosed-aegis-universal-frame-apex-legends-three-strikes-post-malone
Rosed Aegis Universal Frame
doomed-to-circles-universal-holo-apex-legends-three-strikes-post-malone
Doomed to Circles Universal Holo		Purchased for 3,000 Apex Coins from the Apex Legends Store
apex-legends-three-strikes-twitch-drops
Apex Legends Three Strikes Twitch Drops
Holospray 1
Holospray 2
Charm 1
Charm 2
The Posty Sticker Pack		Watch Apex Legends on Twitch while Post Malone Three Strikes Event is live.
Charm 1 – Watch for one hour total between November 7 to 14, 2023.
Holospray 1 – Watch for two hours total between November 7 to 14, 2023.
Charm 2 – Watch for one hour total between November 14 to 21, 2023.
Holospray 2 – Watch for two hours total between November 14 to 21, 2023.
The Posty Sticker Pack – Watch for Three hours total between November 14 to 21, 2023.

How to Get Three Strikes Cosmetics in Apex Legends

three-strikes-cosmetic-page-in-apex-legends
Image via EA

There are a few ways for players to pick up Three Strikes cosmetics in Apex Legends. The first and easiest is to buy them from the in-game store. Of course, this will end up costing players quite a bit of money and doesn’t get the most out of the new game mode.

The second way to get Three Strikes cosmetics is to pick them up by playing Apex Legends and earning Camo Credits. These can be gained by completing daily challenges during the Three Strikes event, providing players with up to 285 Camo Credits each day. Then, when players have earned enough, they can buy the cosmetics or skins they want from the Three Strikes store.

Finally, there are Apex Legends Three Strikes Twitch Drops. As per the official blog post on the event, players can get their hands on these by watching their favorite streamers play Apex Legends over the course of the event. There are five in total to collect, and they’re totally free for those who would be watching Twitch anyway.

