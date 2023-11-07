All Apex Legends Post Malone Three Strikes Cosmetics

Apex Legends’ Three Strikes mode totally changes the standard match format. Alongside the event is a selection of cosmetics designed in partnership with Post Malone and inspired by his tour outfits, which players can unlock during the time-limited event if they play enough.

While playing Three Strikes mode in Apex Legends, players will revive faster, remain alive when downed unless further damaged by enemies, and all teams can respawn twice. It’s a crazy shift of the standard rules that makes everything more friendly for casual players and gives everyone something to work towards for the short two-week period it’s live.

All Apex Legends Three Strikes Skins & Cosmetics

In the table below, we’ve listed every Three Strikes cosmetic available to players in Apex Legends and how to get them. Some of these are linked to sweepstakes, others to the in-game store, and more still, Twitch Drops. See below for information on how to earn Camo Credits and buy as many of these cosmetics as possible.

Three Strikes Cosmetic How to Get it

Ignite Sweepstakes Token Purchased for 25 Camo Credits from the Reward Shop

Breakin’ My Own Rules Holo Purchased for 300 Camo Credits from the Reward Shop

All Eyes On You Holo Purchased for 300 Camo Credits from the Reward Shop

Camo Threat Flatline Skin Purchased for 440 Camo Credits from the Reward Shop

Rose and Thorn Weapon Charm Purchased for 150 Camo Credits from the Reward Shop

5 Battle Pass Stars Purchased for 375 Camo Credits from the Reward Shop

Apex Pack Purchased for 100 Camo Credits from the Reward Shop

25 Crafting Metals Purchased for 50 Camo Credits from the Reward Shop Acid Wraith Bundle



Acid Wraith Skin



Incognito Wingman Skin



Treasure Bomb Universal Frame



Let’s Go Universal Holo Purchased for 3,000 Apex Coins from the Apex Legends Store Touch of Style Bundle



Touch of Style Octane Skin



Sakura Classic R-301 Skin



Poisoned Roots Universal Frame



Show Up Act Out Universal Holo Purchased for 3,000 Apex Coins from the Apex Legends Store

The Posty Sticker Pack & The Posty 20-Sticker Pack Bundle Purchased for 300 and 2,000 Apex Coins from the Apex Legends Store Respectively Hidden Blossoms Bundle



Hidden Blossoms Horizon Skin



Indivisible Prowler Skin



Your World Universal Frame



I Like It, Good Move Universal Holo Purchased for 3,000 Apex Coins from the Apex Legends Store Runaway Hit Bundle



Runaway Hit Lifeline Skin



Pointed Swords CAR Skin



Rosed Aegis Universal Frame



Doomed to Circles Universal Holo Purchased for 3,000 Apex Coins from the Apex Legends Store

Apex Legends Three Strikes Twitch Drops

Holospray 1

Holospray 2

Charm 1

Charm 2

The Posty Sticker Pack Watch Apex Legends on Twitch while Post Malone Three Strikes Event is live.

Charm 1 – Watch for one hour total between November 7 to 14, 2023.

Holospray 1 – Watch for two hours total between November 7 to 14, 2023.

Charm 2 – Watch for one hour total between November 14 to 21, 2023.

Holospray 2 – Watch for two hours total between November 14 to 21, 2023.

The Posty Sticker Pack – Watch for Three hours total between November 14 to 21, 2023.

How to Get Three Strikes Cosmetics in Apex Legends

Image via EA

There are a few ways for players to pick up Three Strikes cosmetics in Apex Legends. The first and easiest is to buy them from the in-game store. Of course, this will end up costing players quite a bit of money and doesn’t get the most out of the new game mode.

The second way to get Three Strikes cosmetics is to pick them up by playing Apex Legends and earning Camo Credits. These can be gained by completing daily challenges during the Three Strikes event, providing players with up to 285 Camo Credits each day. Then, when players have earned enough, they can buy the cosmetics or skins they want from the Three Strikes store.

Finally, there are Apex Legends Three Strikes Twitch Drops. As per the official blog post on the event, players can get their hands on these by watching their favorite streamers play Apex Legends over the course of the event. There are five in total to collect, and they’re totally free for those who would be watching Twitch anyway.