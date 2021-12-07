All Apex Legends Raiders Collection Event weapon skins

With the release of the Raiders Collection Event in Apex Legends comes a variety of new weapon skins to match your Legend’s newfound pirate vibe. While it’s not possible to outright earn any of the following skins, they are all available for purchase through specially marked Apex Packs available in the Raiders Collection Event tab.

Raiders Collection Event Weapon skins

The weapon skins that came along with the Raiders Collection Event are some of the best to date. Taking inspiration from classical pirates, ships, and old-fashioned weaponry, these nine skins are sure to get you through Storm Point’s harsh environment with ease. Wingman warriors should be pleased with this event due to the Cerulean Blues skin, which looks like it might become the new favorite of Wraith mains everywhere.

Brigantine (Legendary CAR skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Plankwalker (Legendary Rampage skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pieces of Eight (Legendary R-301 skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cerulean Blues (Legendary Wingman skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Captain’s Plunder (Legendary Flatline skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Forbidden Treasure (Epic Devotion skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Crow’s Nest (Epic Longbow skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Skull and Crossfire (Epic EVA-8 skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Thunderbuss (Epic Charge Rifle skin)