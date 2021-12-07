All Apex Legends Raiders Collection Event weapon skins
Weapons fit for a pirate.
With the release of the Raiders Collection Event in Apex Legends comes a variety of new weapon skins to match your Legend’s newfound pirate vibe. While it’s not possible to outright earn any of the following skins, they are all available for purchase through specially marked Apex Packs available in the Raiders Collection Event tab.
Raiders Collection Event Weapon skins
The weapon skins that came along with the Raiders Collection Event are some of the best to date. Taking inspiration from classical pirates, ships, and old-fashioned weaponry, these nine skins are sure to get you through Storm Point’s harsh environment with ease. Wingman warriors should be pleased with this event due to the Cerulean Blues skin, which looks like it might become the new favorite of Wraith mains everywhere.