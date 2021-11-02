All Apex Legends Season 11: Escape Battle Pass Legend skins

A new season of Apex Legends means a new Battle Pass containing a variety of skins for your favorite legends. The Escape Battle Pass follows the trend of last season, meaning you will get more legends skins than ever before if you chose to purchase the premium version of the Battle Pass. If you are a fan of the beach then you will love the looks offered for our favorite Legends in this season’s Battle Pass.

Season 11: Escape Battle Pass Legend skins

Since the Season 11: Escape Battle Pass follows the same formula as last season, you will receive eight Legend skins for finishing the premium track of the Battle Pass. Seven of the available skins are premium track only, with the one free skin available at Level 45 in the free track. In total, there are two legendary skins three rare skins, and three epic skins available. This is a step in the right direction, as previously we didn’t get any epic rarity skins in the Battle Pass. That said, Gibraltar and Mirage mains are finally getting some love this season as they are both receiving Legendary skins.

Desert Mirage (Legendary Mirage skin)

Glorious Combatant (Legendary Gibraltar skin)

Vision Walker (Epic Wraith skin)

Skinwalker (Epic Revenant skin)

Poison Dart (Epic Loba skin)

Firestarter (Rare Rampart skin)

Hard Target (Rare Bangalore skin)

Black Into Blue (Rare Caustic skin)