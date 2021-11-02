All Apex Legends Season 11: Escape Battle Pass weapons skins

With the arrival of Apex Legends Season 11: Escape comes a new Battle Pass offering a variety of new Legend skins, Holo Sprays, Banners, Charms, and other cosmetics. Perhaps what people get most excited about though is Weapon skins, and the Escape Battle Pass certainly offers a variety of new weapon skins that you can show off on the new Storm Point map.

Season 11: Escape Battle Pass Weapon skins

The Season 11: Battle Pass follows a very clear theme of a war-torn paradise, and the available weapon skins reflect that. In total, there are 22 rare skins, one epic skin, and three legendary skins available, meaning that there is a whopping 26 total skins for you to earn in the Escape Battle Pass. Additionally, six of the rare skins are available on the free track of the Battle Pass, allowing free track players to earn some shiny new skins. If you are a fan of the heavy-burst Prowler SMG, then you will definitely want to reach Level 100 this season.

Compound Fracture (Legendary Bocek skin)

Pipe Dream (Legendary Reactive Prowler skin)

Fatal Attraction (Legendary Reactive Prowler skin)

One Blood (Epic R-301 skin)

Rare weapon skins

As usual, all of the rare weapon skins in the Season 11: Escape Battle Pass share a similar design. This time around, the rare skins all follow a tribal patchwork aesthetic, which fits the theme of the season perfectly. Here are all the weapons that got one of these skins: