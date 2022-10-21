All Batarangs in North Gotham in Gotham Knights

Batarangs are a collectible set of items left behind by Batman that you can track in Gotham Knights. Gotham City is packed with as many secret items to find as it has thugs to take down. The city is dense with skyscrapers and hidden tunnels, which makes tracking these Batarangs arduous. This guide will show you all Batarangs in the North Gotham district in Gotham Knights.

Where to find all Batarangs in North Gotham

North Gotham is one of several districts that make up Gotham City. North Gotham is divided into three distinct sections, Gotham Heights, Robinson Park, and Bristol.

North Gotham Batarang 1

This Batarang is on the Saul Erdel Planetarium in the Robinson Park district.

North Gotham Batarang 2

This collectible is located right after crossing the Aparo Bridge into the Gotham Heights district.

North Gotham Batarang 3

This Batarang is on a small brick wall, overlooking Hemlock Street in Gotham Heights.

North Gotham Batarang 4

You can find this item on the building overlooking Exhibition Avenue in the Bristol district.

North Gotham Batarang 5

This Batarang is located east of the planetarium, near Mercey Avenue.

North Gotham Batarang 6

This Batarang is on a ledge near the Gotham City Reservoir in Bristol.

North Gotham Batarang 7

This one can be found on a building to the west of Chambers Street in the Gotham Heights southern strip.

North Gotham Batarang 8

This Batarang is located on the roof of Gotham City University.

North Gotham Batarang 9

This item is located right on the Robbins Insurance company logo.

North Gotham Batarang 10

This Batarang is hidden behind the factories right on Gotham County Road.

North Gotham Batarang 11

This item is located next to Beacon Street, east of the planetarium.

North Gotham Batarang 12

This Batarang is on a water tower, with clear sightlines to Arkham Asylum.

Collecting all 12 Batarangs in North Gotham will grant you a large number of experience points. Leveling up will give you ability points to use on each hero’s various skill trees. Finding all 60 Batarangs will grant you even more experience points and a bonus ability point.