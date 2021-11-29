All banned Pokémon in the Great League Remix in Pokémon Go Battle League Season 10 – November 2021

The Great League Remix battles have returned to Pokémon Go for the Battle League’s Season 10 lineup. It’s one of the first categories you can jump straight into regarding the Battle League competitive fights. These battles will take place from November 29 until December 13. The Great League Remix differs from the regular Great League in that the top 20 Pokémon used by Ace Trainers and up from Season 9 have been banned from being used. In this guide, we’re going to share all 20 banner Pokémon from the Great League Remix.

These are the 20 Pokémon you won’t be able to use in the Great League Remix battles for Season 10.

Alolan Ninetales

Altaria

Azumarill

Bastiodon

Defense Forme Deoxys

Galarian Stunfisk

Galvantula

Jellicent

Mandibuzz

Medicham

Nidoqueen

Obstagoon

Sableye

Scrafty

Skarmory

Swampert

Talonflame

Umbreon

Venusaur

Vigoroth

If you were thinking about using any of these Pokémon, unfortunately, they will not be available for the Great League Remix battle. You’ll be able to freely use them in the traditional Great League battles, though. The conventional Great League battle will be taking place at the same time.

If you want to try avoiding any of the above Pokémon, the Great League Remix competition is an excellent location to try out a new Pokémon Great League team and see how it fares against other players.