All Battle League Season 10 move changes in Pokémon Go

Season 10 for Pokémon Go’s Battle League has arrived. With it, a handful of changes have come about to adjust a handful of attacks and add new ones for additional Pokémon. These changes may have you thinking twice about what Pokémon teams you want to use throughout the season. In this guide, we will break down and share all of the move changes happening in the Battle League Season 10 for Pokémon Go.

These are the significant attack changes happening in Season 10.

Bug Buzz: Now does 100 damage in Trainer battles and Gyms and Raid battles

Pound: Now does 4 damage instead of 5

Rock Tomb: Now has an added effect of lowering the opposing Pokémon’s Attack when it hits

Alongside these small changes, several Pokémon can now learn additional attacks, enhancing their overall movesets.

Aggron: Can now learn the Charged Move Rock Tomb

Claydol: Can now learn the Charged Move Rock Tomb

Donphan: Can now learn the Charged Move Body Slam

Lairon: Can now learn the Charged Move Rock Tomb

Magcargo: Can now learn the Fast Move Incinerate, and can learn the Charged Move Rock Tomb

Noctowl: Can now learn the Charged Move Shadow Ball

Octillery: Can now learn the Fast Move Lock-on

Sudowoodo: Can now learn the Charged Move Rock Tomb

Between all of the moveset additions, it looks like Magcargo receives the largest advantage, especially given the Incinerate fast move. Although, Noctowl could see some other use in the Great League. It’ll all depend on what happens within the first few weeks of the Great League.

These changes will take place on November 29 at 4 PM ET, when the Battle League Season 10 begins.