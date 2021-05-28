All Battle League Season 8 move changes in Pokémon Go

The Battle League Season 8 for Pokémon Go comes with several new changes that make combat a little different for players throughout the Great, Ultra, and Master League competitions. There were various move changes, and two fresh moves were added that we could expect to come to additional Pokémon come the middle of Season 8 or closer to Season 9 in September.

These moves changes will take effect starting on May 31.

All Battle League Season 8 move changes

New moves

Two new moves are being added to the Pokémon Go pool. They are Rock-type Weather Ball, and Feather Dance, both of them charged moves. It’s become a tradition that if a Pokémon set were ever struggling, they would receive some form of Weather Ball, and now Rock-types can enjoy the Weather Ball treatment.

So far, only Hippowdon can learn Rock-type Weather ball, and only Pidgeot can learn Feather Dance. We can expect these two moves to expand out to other choices in the future.

Updated moves

These are all of the updated moves, and the changes they’re receiving for Season 8.

Acid Spray: This Poison-type charged move requires less energy

Cross Poison: This Poison-type charged move deals more damage and has a higher chance of increasing the user’s attack stat

Dragon tail: This Dragon-type fast move deals more damage but generates less energy

Focus blast: This Fighting-type charged move deals more damage

Poison jab: This Poison-type fast move deals more damage

Poison sting: This Poison-type fast attack generates more energy

Poison fang: This Poison-type charged move has a 100% chance to decrease the opponent’s defense stat

Pokémon with new movesets

These are all of the Pokémon with new attacks being added to their movesets