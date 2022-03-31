All Battle Pass bonus rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

As most Fortnite veterans know, Battle Passes no longer go until Level 100. The same can be said for Chapter 3 Season 2 as it includes a batch of bonus rewards for those who knock out the main Battle Pass menu. This page features several different skin styles, wraps, and more, but they do require a higher amount of Battle Stars to unlock. Here are all of the bonus rewards featured in this latest season.

The bonus rewards’ pages for Chapter 3 Season 2 mainly include colorful, exclusive styles for Battle Pass skins like Kiara K.O, Erisa, and Gunnar. Oddly enough, the game is currently keeping players from unlocking mystery rewards on its later pages, so there may be even better items on their way soon. Like in previous seasons, these rewards will cost players anywhere between 10 to 30 Battle Stars, and we highly advise doing weekly challenges to earn them at a fast rate. You can find all available items listed below.

Page 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cap K.O Wrap : 10 Battle Stars

: 10 Battle Stars Erisa (Silvan) skin style : 30 Battle Stars

: 30 Battle Stars Gunnar (Solar Storm) skin style : 20 Battle Stars

: 20 Battle Stars Kiara K.O. (Combat Rebel) skin style : 25 Battle Stars

: 25 Battle Stars Multiversal Energy: 15 Battle Stars

Page 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Erisa (Cateyed) skin style : 15 Battle Stars

: 15 Battle Stars Style Supreme Wrap : 10 Battle Stars

: 10 Battle Stars The Imagined (Viridian) skin style : 20 Battle Stars

: 20 Battle Stars The Origin (Spacevoid Black) skin style : 25 Battle Stars

: 25 Battle Stars Tsuki 2.0 (Dazzling Spirit) skin style: 30 Battle Stars

Page 3-5

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pages 3 through 5 are currently locked for all players, with each page only featuring five question marks. However, Fortnite Status’s Twitter account has revealed these rewards will become available alongside the game’s next update, which is estimated to arrive Tuesday, April 5. Once that date comes, check back to see what items these mysterious pages hold.

