Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 2 seasonal quests and challenges

Chapter 3 Season 2 of Fortnite is underway and Week 2’s seasonal quests and challenges are sure to keep players busy. Similar to Week 1, this is a set of nine challenges, each lending 20,000 XP upon completion. That means players will have the chance to earn up to a mind-blowing 180,000 XP.

Considering it is only Week 2, some challenges are still fairly basic, like damaging enemies with snipers and visiting specific named locations. However, others will certainly have you sweating, as they consist of finding Exotic weapons and dealing damage in a peculiar manner.

All Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 2 challenges

Travel 300 meters in a tank (0/300)

Damage opponents with an Exotic weapon (0/150)

Visit Sanctuary, Tilted Towers, and Command Cavern (0/3)

Deal shotgun damage to opponents within five seconds of sprinting (0/200)

Purchase a weapon of Rare rarity or higher from a vending machine (0/1)

Destroy structures using Remote Explosives (0/25)

Collect a weapon while sliding (0/1)

Damage opponents with a Sniper Rifle (0/500)

Search chests within 10 seconds of landing (0/3)

As usual, we will be linking the more difficult quests to guides that should help you complete them faster. Happy XP hunting!

Related: All NPC and character locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2