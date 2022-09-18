All Battle Pass skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4
Work your way up to the Marvel Series Spider-Gwen skin.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is finally upon on us, meaning yet another Battle Pass has debuted in the battle royale. Aside from Emotes and accessories, it offers more than a dozen skins and styles for players to unlock with Battle Stars. Of course, this even spans to the brand new Spider-Gwen, a skin that is featured as the pass’s final reward. Here’s is every skin in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass.
Every skin in the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass
To be exact, there are 15 different skins that can be obtained from the Battle Pass. This includes special styles for Brie Larson’s Paradigm, the animated Lennox Rose, and an Emo Meowscles that goes by “Meow Skulls.” That said, the Battle Pass does continue Chapter 3’s page format, so you will have to unlock a certain number of cosmetics before obtaining each skin. You can find every Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass skin below, organized by their page number.
Related: All new and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4
Paradigm (Reality-659)
- Page: Page 1
- Cost: Free with Battle Pass
Bytes
- Page: Page 2
- Cost: 9 Battle Stars
Paradigm (Sparring Suit style)
- Page: Page 3
- Cost: 8 Battle Stars
Bytes (Pony Tails style)
- Page: Page 3
- Cost: 4 Battle Stars
Bytes (Wanderer style)
- Page: Page 3
- Cost: 8 Battle Stars
Grriz
- Page: Page 4
- Cost: 9 Battle Stars
Bytes (Lone Traveler style)
- Page: Page 4
- Cost: 8 Battle Stars
Meow Skulls
- Page: Page 5
- Cost: 9 Battle Stars
Lennox Rose
- Page: Page 6
- Cost: 9 Battle Stars
Lennox Rose (Fresh Vandal style)
- Page: Page 7
- Cost: 8 Battle Stars
Paradigm (Moonbase Battlesuit style)
- Page: Page 7
- Cost: 8 Battle Stars
Meow Skulls (Cloud Nine style)
- Page: Page 8
- Cost: 8 Battle Stars
Twyn
- Page: Page 8
- Cost: 8 Battle Stars
Paradigm (Oceanic Camouflage style)
- Page: Page 9
- Cost: 8 Battle Stars
Spider-Gwen
- Page: Page 10
- Cost: 9 Battle Stars