All Battle Pass skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is finally upon on us, meaning yet another Battle Pass has debuted in the battle royale. Aside from Emotes and accessories, it offers more than a dozen skins and styles for players to unlock with Battle Stars. Of course, this even spans to the brand new Spider-Gwen, a skin that is featured as the pass’s final reward. Here’s is every skin in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass.

Every skin in the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass

To be exact, there are 15 different skins that can be obtained from the Battle Pass. This includes special styles for Brie Larson’s Paradigm, the animated Lennox Rose, and an Emo Meowscles that goes by “Meow Skulls.” That said, the Battle Pass does continue Chapter 3’s page format, so you will have to unlock a certain number of cosmetics before obtaining each skin. You can find every Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass skin below, organized by their page number.

Paradigm (Reality-659)

Page: Page 1

Page 1 Cost: Free with Battle Pass

Bytes

Page: Page 2

Page 2 Cost: 9 Battle Stars

Paradigm (Sparring Suit style)

Page: Page 3

Page 3 Cost: 8 Battle Stars

Bytes (Pony Tails style)

Page: Page 3

Page 3 Cost: 4 Battle Stars

Bytes (Wanderer style)

Page: Page 3

Page 3 Cost: 8 Battle Stars

Grriz

Page: Page 4

Page 4 Cost: 9 Battle Stars

Bytes (Lone Traveler style)

Page: Page 4

Page 4 Cost: 8 Battle Stars

Meow Skulls

Page: Page 5

Page 5 Cost: 9 Battle Stars

Lennox Rose

Page: Page 6

Page 6 Cost: 9 Battle Stars

Lennox Rose (Fresh Vandal style)

Page: Page 7

Page 7 Cost: 8 Battle Stars

Paradigm (Moonbase Battlesuit style)

Page: Page 7

Page 7 Cost: 8 Battle Stars

Meow Skulls (Cloud Nine style)

Page: Page 8

Page 8 Cost: 8 Battle Stars

Twyn

Page: Page 8

Page 8 Cost: 8 Battle Stars

Paradigm (Oceanic Camouflage style)

Page: Page 9

Page 9 Cost: 8 Battle Stars

Spider-Gwen

