All new weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season Five

Season Five: Last Stand will officially be the final big content drop to hit Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. That said, they are looking to go out with a bang, as a whooping five new weapons are scheduled to release within the season. These aren’t throwaway guns, either. For instance, one weapon is a brutalizing energy blaster that doesn’t require ammo of any kind. Here’s every weapon coming to the battle royale and Multiplayer in Call of Duty Season Five.

Every new Season Five gun in Vanguard and Warzone

Similar to past seasons, two weapons will be launching alongside the update, while the others will be released shortly after. However, the season separates itself with its debut of the strangest weapons yet, the energy-based EX1 and the pointy Valois revolver. You can find every weapon and its release dates below.

EX1

Image via Activision

The weapon that will surely be talked about the most is the EX1 energy rifle, which will be available at the start of Season Five on August 24. It substitutes traditional bullets for a battery system that goes on a cooldown after shooting it for a period of time. The EX1 is also said to be most effective at long-range.

RA 225

Image via Activision

Sub-machine gun enthusiasts can prepare to see the RA 225 at launch. The SMG works much like the Uzi, supplying players with a high fire rate and speedy handling. Although it is mainly a close to medium-range weapon, the RA 225 can be brought to the Gunsmith to improve its power and accuracy.

Valois

Image via Activison

Hands down the oddest tool yet, the Valois is one part revolver and one part knife. Publisher Activision has mentioned its damage “isn’t remarkable,” though its sharp barrel is guaranteed to secure one-hit melee eliminations. At the time of writing, the Valois is only said to release in between the update’s launch and Season Five: Reloaded.

Season Five: Reloaded weapons – BP50 and Lienna 57

Image via Activision

Its mid-season update, Season Five: Reloaded, doesn’t have an arrival date quite yet, but two weapons are confirmed to come from it. These are the BP50 and Lienna 57 assault rifles. Although not much is known about these guns, the BP50 does look awfully similar to the original Modern Warfare 2’s F2000.

Alongside these damage dealers, the new season will bring POI changes to Caldera. Its cinematic trailer previously revealed the island’s volcano will erupt due to a menacing attack made by four villains from past Call of Duty titles.