All Call of Duty Vanguard live event rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone – The Battle of Verdansk

The Call of Duty Vanguard live event will be available for a limited time in Call of Duty: Warzone. Players who jump into the game to complete the PvE event are expected to receive information about the next entry in the series. In addition, by the end of the event, players are expected to receive a few rewards for participating in it, beyond learning more about Call of Duty Vanguard. These are all rewards you receive for participating in the Call of Duty Vanguard live event in Call of Duty: Warzone.

You will need to complete the event and make sure you jump into it while the event is available. You will be dropped into it to fill a full group of four players, so even if you’re playing by yourself, others are going to help you out to make sure you succeed. Some groups are smaller, but those don’t happen as often. You will be attempting to complete the PvE event alongside other players.

These are all of the rewards for completing and finishing the event.

Republic Impaler knife

Siberian Strider Motorcycle skin

Little Shark

Timetable (Watch)

Clashing Sides Emblem (Epic)

Dark Forest (LMG, Legendary

Warbound Calling Card (Legendary

To earn the rewards, you and your team will need to deal more damage to train throughout the event. The more damage you can do, the more rewards you’re going to receive before the end.