How to complete the Call of Duty: Vanguard Battle of Verdansk reveal event in Call of Duty: Warzone

After weeks of leaks, Call of Duty fans will finally get a peek at Sledgehammer’s new Call of Duty entry. Call of Duty: Vanguard, like Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War, is getting a reveal within Warzone through a special event. The Battle of Verdansk has a few objectives for you to complete before you get the full reveal, however.

Join the fight

Get into the action by selecting The Battle for Verdansk playlist in the Warzone lobby. This is a PvE event, and you will be grouped with a number of other players with Squad Fill on. You’ll be in a squad of four, with a total of 32 players in a lobby. The Call of Duty team advises players to be proficient with the AK-47, FARA 83, and C58 Cold War assault rifles, as players will be randomly assigned one of these three weapons — the RPG-7 will be your secondary.

Defeat the target

Image via Activision

Your task as a large, united squad is to take down a heavily armored train. This train is a “moving fortress” with a series of deadly turrets. To defeat it, you will have to drop to a designated area to plant TNT. After that, wait for the train to come by.

The train will come out of a tunnel by Verdansk Hospital, and it will have seven cars with the main train in front. Your goal is to destroy the turrets on top of these cars — doing so will expose the train cars and leaving them open for you to further damage and destroy them. You will receive opposition from the turrets, pelting you with bullets before escalating to mightier firepower.

Since the train will be constantly on the move, try to find any vehicle to chase after it and unload your assault rifle and RPG; you will also have Munitions Boxes and C4, the former to refill your ammo and the latter to help damage the train. Destroying cars will immobilize the train, allowing you to damage it even more.

One fun strategy we utilized was driving a car in front of the train, which will push the car; we then vaulted over the car to get on top of the train and shoot the turrets from there, although you’ll be quite exposed if you do so. If you die, you will parachute back in — if you want to take the risk again, try landing on the train.

Eventually, the train will begin shooting explosive rounds — by the final stages, it will send cluster strikes your way, so pay attention to the minimap and avoid these strikes. The final push after destroying every car will have you aiming at the locomotive in the very front — use any C4 you have left and fire away.

Throughout the event, you’ll see a Total squad damage meter on the bottom left below your health bar — this indicates how much damage you and your three squadmates have contributed, and reaching milestones will earn you up to six different rewards.

Get to the exfil

This guide is in progress.